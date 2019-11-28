Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not treat yourself to Morrisons’ latest offering?

If you’re braving the crowds this Black Friday, you’ll need the fuel so you can power through. And Morrisons is offering a huge ‘Black Fry-day’ breakfast to help you do just that.

The behemoth breakfast is just £5 and in return you get three sausages, three rashers of bacon, three hash browns, bakes beans, mushrooms, two fried eggs, two slices of black pudding, and two halves of a tomato.

You won’t need lunch once you’ve devoured all of that!

Helen Tordoff, head of cafés at Morrisons said, “We know Black Friday shopping can take a lot out of customers and hope that this Black Fry-Day Breakfast will keep hangry-ness at bay and fuel them through the highs and lows of the big day.”

She added, “We’re proud to offer deals our customers want and bid them happy bargain hunting this Black Friday.”

Black Friday is tomorrow, November 29th, and there’s plenty of offers out there to tempt you. Whether you’re looking for Christmas gifts or you just want to treat yourself, there are many reasons to take advantage of a day full of special offers.

Morrisons are offering their own deals, if you don’t want to stray too far from the supermarket café. For a start, they’re offering a third off all champagnes in store, which is a party essential.

Shoppers can also pick up any 2 chocolate tubs for £7. These include Heroes, Roses, Quality Street and Celebrations. This offer is not available online, so you’ll have to grab your tubs in store instead.

There’ll also be up to 30 per cent off all Christmas trees, decorations and lights, to help you prepare for the big day. Unless you’ve already got your decorations up, of course!

Will you be tucking in to the Black Fry-day breakfast?