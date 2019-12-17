Morrisons’ festive butters are back – and they’re only £1!

When it comes to Christmas food, presentation is everything. And Morrisons festive butter is the perfect centrepiece for any seasonal meals.

For just £1, customers can pick up these Morrisons Christmas butters, which include approximately 20 servings. So they’re ideal for big family get togethers.

You can chose between Santa or a Snowman, or even pick up both if you’re catering for lots of people over the Chrismtas break. They’re too cute to resist!

Morrisons butters have been an online sensation since 2017, due to the fact they’re very Instagrammable. Shoppers everywhere have made them an annual dinner table tradition and have taken some wonderfully festive snaps to show them off.

One shopper shared an image last year of the Santa butter in front of a Christmas tree, writing, ‘Father christmas butter though’

Speaking about their 2019 return, Phil Wall, Morrisons Butter Buyer said, “We love that our Santa and Snowmen butters are so popular with customers looking for a little fun at Christmas. Here’s to another year of them taking centre stage on our festive breakfast tables.”

They’ve been on shelves since 4th December, and we imagine they’ll be on sale right up until the big day, or until they completely sell out. So now’s your last chance to get hold of one!

On Saturday 22nd December, Morrisons is also giving away free Carrots for Rudolph in an effort to raise awareness of wonky veg. They’ll be giving away 125,000 bags for one day only.

If you need a shows topping festive tipple, they’re also selling a Chocolate Orange Gin Liqueur. It’s perfect for mixing or for drinking neat, and is sure to impress friends and family.

So there’s plenty of incentive to head to your local Morrisons supermarket before Christmas Day arrives. Better be quick though, as it’s Christmas Eve this time next week…

Are you going to treat yourself to Morrisons Christmas butters? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!