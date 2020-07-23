Morrison's have launched a luxury £12 dine-in deal for two, which includes two luxury main meals, two sides, dessert AND a bottle of wine!
Who doesn’t love going out for a slap-up meal? Delicious food, a glass of wine or two, but sometimes when the bill comes, we begin to wish we hadn’t ordered that extra side of chips.
So, if you’re trying to be more frugal with money, or you just prefer to stay at home, Morrisons has just launched a meal deal that will get you all rushing to the supermarket!
For only £12, you, and a very lucky dining companion can enjoy the ultimate posh nosh banquet at home!
The dine-in deal includes two main meals, two sides, a dessert and a bottle of wine. With all this for only £12, you’ll be saving a whopping £10 at the checkout.
READ MORE: Bag a bargain with the BEST budget supermarket booze
The luxury feast is made up of Morrissons ‘The Best’ range and offers customers restaurant quality meals without the restaurant price.
Mains include dishes like The Best King Prawn, Chilli & Sunblush Tomato Linguine or The Best Meat Feast Pizza with moreish sides like The Best Chunky Chips or The Best Extra Crunchy Coleslaw.
There’s also an array of restaurant-worthy desserts to choose from, such creme brulee or raspberry panna cotta.
…and you can wash it all down with a selection of wines or soft drinks. Start your weekend in style by popping open a bottle of Morrisons The Best Prosecco for some ‘Friday Night Fizz’ or for a taste of Italian al fresco dining, you can enjoy a bottle of Morrisons The Best Pinot Grigio Rosé.
Head Of Deals at Morrisons, Lyndsey Thornton said: “In these really difficult times, we want to give customers something really special to enjoy at home – without breaking the bank too.”
Check out where your nearest store is by using the online store finder.
This incredible offer is available in-stores nationwide now and will be running until 4th August, so make sure you bag a bargain before it’s too late.
What’s included?
Two mains + two sides+ one dessert + bottle of wine or soft drink = £12
Mains
- Morrisons The Best Margherita & Pesto Pizza
- Morrisons The Best Ham Mushroom & Mascarpone Pizza
- Morrisons The Best Char-Grilled Vegetable Pizza
- Morrisons The Best Meat Feast Pizza
- Morrisons The Best Hoisin Pork Pizza
- Morrisons The Best Sri Lankan Chicken Pizza
- Morrisons The Best Italian Meat Pizza
- Morrisons The Best Chicken & Pesto Pizza
- Morrisons The Best King Prawn Chilli & Sunblush Tomato Linguine
- Morrisons The Best Chicken & Chorizo Spaghetti
- Morrisons The Best Lasagne
- Morrisons The Best Cottage Pie
- Morrisons The Best Smoked Haddock & King Prawn Fish Pie
Sides
- Morrisons The Best Chunky Chips With Sea Salt & Pepper
- Morrisons The Best Green Vegetable Medley With Jersey Butter
- Morrisons The Best Sparkle Rocket Salad
- Morrisons The Best Extra Crunchy Coleslaw
- Morrisons The Best Moroccan Couscous
- Morrisons The Best Chorizo & Lightly Smoked Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms
- Morrisons The Best Garlic & Parsley Ciabatta Bread Sticks
Desserts
- Morrisons The Best Dulce De Leche Cheesecake
- Morrisons The Best Creme Brulee X2
- Morrisons The Best Raspberry Panna Cotta Dessert X2
- Morrisons The Best Belgian Chocolate Pudding X2
Wine or soft drink
- Morrisons The Best Pinot Grigio Rose 750ml
- Morrisons The Best Marques De Los Rios Rioja Crianza 750ml
- Morrisons The Best Soave Classico 750ml
- Morrisons The Best Prosecco 750ml
- Morrisons The Best Sicilian Lemonade 750ml
- Morrisons The Best Raspberry Lemonade 750ml