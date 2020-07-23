We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrison's have launched a luxury £12 dine-in deal for two, which includes two luxury main meals, two sides, dessert AND a bottle of wine!

Who doesn’t love going out for a slap-up meal? Delicious food, a glass of wine or two, but sometimes when the bill comes, we begin to wish we hadn’t ordered that extra side of chips.

So, if you’re trying to be more frugal with money, or you just prefer to stay at home, Morrisons has just launched a meal deal that will get you all rushing to the supermarket!

For only £12, you, and a very lucky dining companion can enjoy the ultimate posh nosh banquet at home!

The dine-in deal includes two main meals, two sides, a dessert and a bottle of wine. With all this for only £12, you’ll be saving a whopping £10 at the checkout.

The luxury feast is made up of Morrissons ‘The Best’ range and offers customers restaurant quality meals without the restaurant price.

Mains include dishes like The Best King Prawn, Chilli & Sunblush Tomato Linguine or The Best Meat Feast Pizza with moreish sides like The Best Chunky Chips or The Best Extra Crunchy Coleslaw.

There’s also an array of restaurant-worthy desserts to choose from, such creme brulee or raspberry panna cotta.

…and you can wash it all down with a selection of wines or soft drinks. Start your weekend in style by popping open a bottle of Morrisons The Best Prosecco for some ‘Friday Night Fizz’ or for a taste of Italian al fresco dining, you can enjoy a bottle of Morrisons The Best Pinot Grigio Rosé.

Head Of Deals at Morrisons, Lyndsey Thornton said: “In these really difficult times, we want to give customers something really special to enjoy at home – without breaking the bank too.”

Check out where your nearest store is by using the online store finder.

This incredible offer is available in-stores nationwide now and will be running until 4th August, so make sure you bag a bargain before it’s too late.

What’s included?

Two mains + two sides+ one dessert + bottle of wine or soft drink = £12

Mains

Morrisons The Best Margherita & Pesto Pizza

Morrisons The Best Ham Mushroom & Mascarpone Pizza

Morrisons The Best Char-Grilled Vegetable Pizza

Morrisons The Best Meat Feast Pizza

Morrisons The Best Hoisin Pork Pizza

Morrisons The Best Sri Lankan Chicken Pizza

Morrisons The Best Italian Meat Pizza

Morrisons The Best Chicken & Pesto Pizza

Morrisons The Best King Prawn Chilli & Sunblush Tomato Linguine

Morrisons The Best Chicken & Chorizo Spaghetti

Morrisons The Best Lasagne

Morrisons The Best Cottage Pie

Morrisons The Best Smoked Haddock & King Prawn Fish Pie

Sides

Morrisons The Best Chunky Chips With Sea Salt & Pepper

Morrisons The Best Green Vegetable Medley With Jersey Butter

Morrisons The Best Sparkle Rocket Salad

Morrisons The Best Extra Crunchy Coleslaw

Morrisons The Best Moroccan Couscous

Morrisons The Best Chorizo & Lightly Smoked Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms

Morrisons The Best Garlic & Parsley Ciabatta Bread Sticks

Desserts

Morrisons The Best Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

Morrisons The Best Creme Brulee X2

Morrisons The Best Raspberry Panna Cotta Dessert X2

Morrisons The Best Belgian Chocolate Pudding X2

Wine or soft drink