Morrisons has started to sell bargain boxes of unsold food across its UK stores - in a bid to tackle supermarket food waste.

The boxes are £3.09 a pop and contain items which have reached their best before dates – but are still in good condition.

Each one is made up of fruit and vegetables, alongside products from the bakery and deli – which in total would cost at least £10.

So there are some savvy savings to be had, too.

Customers can purchase the boxes through the Too Good To Go app – which shows discounted food available from a number of shops and restaurants.

To get your hands on a box, simply download the free app on your Apple of android device and register for an account. Then select your local Morrisons to see how many boxes are available in your area.

The scheme is being rolled out across the supermarket’s 494 stores from today, Tuesday 26 November.

Shoppers will not get to choose what comes in the box, due to the fact that each one is made up of whatever stock is left over.

So think of it as a foodie surprise.

One customer who used the scheme during its trial period, revealed her box was filled with carrots, apples, bananas, a melon, blueberries, a cauliflower, turnip, coffee, muffins, strawberries, cakes and some Monster Munch.

Quite the variety!

It’s estimated that 18 million tonnes of food end up in landfill, according to Food Aware.

What’s more, a third of this comes from the retail industry.

So there’s no denying that this scheme is a positive step in the right direction.

Morrisons has pledged to reduce food waste by up to 50% by 2030 and hopes that this move will help to cut back the business’ CO2 emissions by 882 tonnes.

Well done Morrisons, let’s hope other supermarkets follow suit.