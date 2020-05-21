Morrisons launches HUGE 11kg fruit and veg box for just £22

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you need help getting your 5-a-day during lockdown, Morrisons has launched a brand new food box packed full of fruits and veg.

Morrisons is no stranger to a handy food box, with the retailer creating lots of handy straight-to-door boxes during lockdown.

These have included a BBQ essentials box and a Ramadan essentials box for Muslim customers.

But now they are helping with fresh produce by offering a whopping 135 portions of fruit and veg for just £22.

That price includes next day delivery, and the box should feed a family for at least a week. Perfect if you’re cooking for yourself and children.

Liz Taylor, Morrisons fruit and veg director, said, “Our fruit and veg box contains a wide variety of affordable and good quality fruit and veg.

“A family can simply order one box – and get all of the vegetables they need for healthy meals for the week.

She added, “They can be ordered alongside other food boxes such as our Meat Box and Fish Box – that we’ve recently launched to play our full part in feeding the nation.”

The boxes are perfect for anyone who is high risk, self isolating, or simply isn’t able to carry lots back from the supermarket.

Vegetables included are baking potatoes, green beans, onions, wonky carrots, chestnut mushrooms, baby spinach, baby sweet peppers, and lettuce.

And fruit included are royal gala apples, bananas, lemons, pineapples, satsumas, red grapes, cucumber, and baby plum tomatoes.

To order a box, simply go to the Morrisons Food Box website. You can also browse the other boxes if anything else takes your fancy!

You could even order a box for a vulnerable friend, family member or neighbour during this difficult time.

Will you be ordering one of these Morrisons boxes? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!