Morrisons is selling a £10 picnic platter that’s perfect for socially-distanced meet ups

Brits everywhere were delighted when we were finally able to meet up for socially distant picnics. And Morrisons has the ultimate picnic platter to help make it even easier.

They’ve already brought us BBQ kits and other food boxes, and now Morrisons is offering a picnic platter for just £10.

The supermarket is selling two versions of the picnic platter – one for adults and one for children – which is slightly cheaper at £6.

Each contains everything you’ll need for the perfect picnic, minus the blanket, cutlery and drinks.

The adult version has prepared jam and cream scones, ham and tuna & sweetcorn sandwiches, mini pork pies, quiche Lorraine, fresh salad, a pot of strawberries and some cherry bakewells.

It serves two people and has the perfect mix of sweet and savoury snacks that are ideal for sharing outside.

As for the children’s picnic platter, it comes with plenty of kid-friendly snacks like ham and cheese sandwiches, Babybels, mini sausage rolls, butterfly buns, satsumas and carrot and cucumber batons.

They also serve two people, meaning children will have to share the tasty platter!

Or if you’re planning on seeing more people, Morrisons classic sandwich platter can feed six people and costs £6.

Each platter has a shelf-life of 48 hours, so be sure to keep that in mind before ordering to make sure your food is as fresh as possible.

You can order them via Morrisons Food to Order website by selecting your nearest store and a time slot that suits you.

Collection is free, but unfortunately delivery is not available on the platters like it would be for their food boxes.

