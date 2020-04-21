We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons is making it easier for Muslim customers to prepare for Ramadan with a new food box.

Morrisons new Ramadan Essentials Box has been launched as Muslims prepare for a month of religious observation.

The boxes cost from £30 and can be ordered online. They’ll be delivered direct to doorsteps and will even arrive the day after ordering.

Boxes contain staples for families, aiming to make Ramadan easier for customers during lockdown.

These include chicken breasts, dates, potatoes, bread, onions, and spices.

Ramadan is an important time in the Muslim calendar, and is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and worship.

During this time, people fast for a month between sunrise and sunset.

At the end of fasting, people would traditionally get together to break fast and enjoy a meal as a community.

But thanks to lockdown, Muslim families will be celebrating at home instead.

Noor Ali, Morrisons World Foods Senior Buying Manager, said, “This box contains many of the products that will see Muslims through Ramadan.”

“Our food boxes are a lifeline for many customers at this very difficult time and are providing essential food to people that either cannot leave their home or struggle to reach the supermarket.”

This isn’t the first time that Morrisons have put together food boxes to help customers. They started doing it even before lockdown.

Last November, Morrisons sold boxes of unsold supermarket food for £3 to tackle waste.

These were made up of fruit and vegetables, as well as products from the bakery and deli counters.

They could be purchased through Too Good to Go, a popular app which allows consumers to buy leftover foods.

During the pandemic, Morrisons launched an initiative for special food boxes.

They were aimed at those who are not able to place food orders on the store’s website.