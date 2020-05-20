Morrisons is selling freshly baked sausage rolls for just 50p each

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re missing fresh bakes from Greggs during lockdown, Morrisons is selling the perfect alternative in their Pie Shop counters.

This week, shoppers will be able to pick up freshly baked sausage rolls for just 50p to mark the opening of their Pie Shop counters.

Many shoppers are missing takeaway sausage rolls because sandwich shops and cafes are closed, so Morrisons are offering them in-store to cheer people up.

And as they’re priced at just 50p, shoppers will getting them for half price until the end of the month. Go on, treat yourself!

Morrisons sausage rolls are made made with seasoned pork meat and wrapped in a crisp, golden flaky pastry. They’re baked in-store each day so you can enjoy them while they’re hot.

They’ve got a vegetarian alternative available if you’d prefer a meat-free alternative. Simply pick up a cheese and onion roll instead, for the same price.

Speaking about their sausage rolls, Mark Pearson, Buying Manager at Morrisons said:, “We know sausage rolls hold a place in our hearts that not much else can fill, so we’re pleased to bring ours back at this bargain price.”

So whilst bakeries across the country are closed, you’ll still be able to tuck into some treats at your local supermarket.

If you’re looking to head to your nearest Morrisons, there’s a few changes to hours due to lockdown.

Between 6am-7am, Morrisons are operating an NHS hour for customers with an NHS badge. This allows shoppers to stock up on the products they need quickly.

On Sundays, the majority of Morrisons stores open at 9am for NHS workers and 9:30 for all other customers.

Opening hours may vary depending on your location, so use the Store Finder feature on their website to avoid disappointment.

Will you be picking up some Morrisons sausage rolls? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!