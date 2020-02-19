‘That’s terrifying!’ Colin the Caterpillar has had an Easter makeover – but M&S shoppers are divided

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S have given their iconic chocolate caterpillar cake a new look for spring, but some shoppers aren’t a fan of his new design.

Colin the Caterpillar has rocked many seasonal looks including Halloween, Christmas and even a wedding themed one. So it’s only fitting he got a new design for the Easter period too!

The new cake was shared by Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, which saw Colin’s usual face featuring bunny ears and buck teeth.

His body is decorated with chocolate carrots and pastel colours to celebrate the Easter period. We can definitely see him sitting proudly on our Easter dinner table.

But not everyone was a fan of the latest M&S offering, with some calling Colin’s new look ‘disturbing’.

One comment read, ‘Most disturbing looking bunny I’ve ever seen!’

Read more: ‘Shouldn’t be allowed’ Shoppers are really not impressed with Marks & Spencer’s brand new hot cross buns

Another compared it to sci-fi film Donnie Darko, writing, ‘Wow. Reminds me of the bunny from Donnie Darko!’

Another added, ‘I mean it looks like something from a horror film, but it’ll taste delicious 😂’

And a fourth simply said, ‘That’s terrifying!’

But not everyone was so cruel to Colin, with some liking his new springtime design.

One shopper was keen to get their hands on one, saying, ‘Any excuse for a Colin the caterpillar 🙈’

Another tagged a friend and added, ‘… to continue the caterpillar cake obsession? 😆’

A third added, ‘This is amazing!! Roll on March 😋 can’t wait to try it’

And a fourth said, ‘There really is a Colin for every occasion ❤️ xx’

If you do want to get your hands on an Easter themed Colin the Caterpillar, he’ll be available in stores from March 31st.

Each cake will cost £10 and he’ll be on shelves throughout the spring. Any excuse to treat yourself to a chocolate cake, right?

What do you think of Colin’s makeover? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!