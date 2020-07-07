M&S just launched a Count on Us food box full of low-calorie meals to make dieting so easy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has launched a food box full of low-calorie ready meals.

The famous food retailer’s new release is designed to make sticking to a calorie controlled diet super easy, while still incorporating that M&S standard of quality.

The Count on Us food box will make it hard to stray from dieting at meal times, with eight delicious low-calorie ready meals coming with each purchase.

The stash of light meals costs £30 and will be delivered directly to your door.

The concept is perfect for anyone who’s running low on inspiration for diet-friendly dinners or those who fancy a break from the kitchen every once in a while but still want to keep things on the light side.

Each tasty ready-to-cook meal contains 400 calories or less and they’re all low in fat.

They’re perfect for freezing too meaning you can always have a supply of perfectly portioned food hidden away for evenings when spending time slaving over a hot hob isn’t on the top of your to-do list.

What’s in the M&S Count on Us box?

Inside each Count on Us box, you’ll get…

Braised Steak with Root Vegetable Crush

Chicken in Mushroom and Red Wine Sauce with Cabbage and Spring Onion Mash

Fish Pie

Haddock Mornay

Chicken and Mushroom Pie with Bacon, topped with Buttery Chive Mash

Sausages and Colcannon Mash with Onion Gravy, Carrot and Peas

Chicken Mini Fillets in Gravy with Buttery Mash, Carrots and Peas

