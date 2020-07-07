M&S just launched a Count on Us food box full of low-calorie meals to make dieting so easy

M&S has launched a food box full of low-calorie ready meals.
The famous food retailer’s new release is designed to make sticking to a calorie controlled diet super easy, while still incorporating that M&S standard of quality.
The Count on Us food box will make it hard to stray from dieting at meal times, with eight delicious low-calorie ready meals coming with each purchase.
The stash of light meals costs £30 and will be delivered directly to your door.
The concept is perfect for anyone who’s running low on inspiration for diet-friendly dinners or those who fancy a break from the kitchen every once in a while but still want to keep things on the light side.
Each tasty ready-to-cook meal contains 400 calories or less and they’re all low in fat.
They’re perfect for freezing too meaning you can always have a supply of perfectly portioned food hidden away for evenings when spending time slaving over a hot hob isn’t on the top of your to-do list.
What’s in the M&S Count on Us box?
Inside each Count on Us box, you’ll get…
- Braised Steak with Root Vegetable Crush
- Chicken in Mushroom and Red Wine Sauce with Cabbage and Spring Onion Mash
- Fish Pie
- Haddock Mornay
- Chicken and Mushroom Pie with Bacon, topped with Buttery Chive Mash
- Sausages and Colcannon Mash with Onion Gravy, Carrot and Peas
- Chicken Mini Fillets in Gravy with Buttery Mash, Carrots and Peas
For nights when you fancy being a little more naughty the Indian Big Night In food box could be the way to go.
The £35 collection of takeaway-esque treats promises to feed a family of four with curry night classics like butter chicken, prawn bhuna, onion bhajis and naan breads.