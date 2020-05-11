Marks & Spencer’s new cake hampers are perfect for lockdown birthdays

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Birthdays call for cake and celebrations, but lockdown is sadly keeping us apart from our loved ones for the forseeable.

That doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate from afar though, as M&S is offering a range of cake hampers to help make lockdown birthdays a little brighter.

Plenty of iconic M&S cakes are eligible as part of the hampers, including their chocolate cake, rainbow cake and yes, even Colin the Caterpillar himself.

After all, you’re never too old to enjoy a Colin on your birthday!

The cheapest hamper is £10 and will get you a chocolate cake and candles to help the recipient celebrate in style at home.

Colin the Caterpillar hamper is £15 and will get the iconic cake, a bag of sweets, a balloon and a bag for that special someone.

Or, for something more luxurious, M&S is offering an extra special Happy Birthday Surprise Gift Box which includes prosecco, an assortment of Swiss chocolate, a small fudge cake and some bunting.

This costs £30 and is the perfect lockdown gift to help them celebrate with some fizz and sweet treats. What more could you want right now?

If you’d prefer, you can also add a bottle of sparkling rose wine to the rainbow cake which will also cost £30.

A spokesperson for M&S said, “Each cake comes with its own treats to make celebrating that little bit easier.

“From balloons to candles and even a bottle of delicious sparkling wine – it is the first time M&S has offered a home delivery service of this kind and shoppers are loving it!”

The cakes are already proving to be popular among shoppers, with some out of stock, but hopefully M&S will be adding restocks soon.

So lockdown birthdays just got a little easier – and tastier too!

