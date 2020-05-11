Trending:

Marks & Spencer’s new cake hampers are perfect for lockdown birthdays

Lucy Buglass
    • Birthdays call for cake and celebrations, but lockdown is sadly keeping us apart from our loved ones for the forseeable.

    That doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate from afar though, as M&S is offering a range of cake hampers to help make lockdown birthdays a little brighter.

    Plenty of iconic M&S cakes are eligible as part of the hampers, including their chocolate cake, rainbow cake and yes, even Colin the Caterpillar himself.

    After all, you’re never too old to enjoy a Colin on your birthday!

    The cheapest hamper is £10 and will get you a chocolate cake and candles to help the recipient celebrate in style at home.

    Colin the Caterpillar hamper is £15 and will get the iconic cake, a bag of sweets, a balloon and a bag for that special someone.

    Or, for something more luxurious, M&S is offering an extra special Happy Birthday Surprise Gift Box which includes prosecco, an assortment of Swiss chocolate, a small fudge cake and some bunting.

    This costs £30 and is the perfect lockdown gift to help them celebrate with some fizz and sweet treats. What more could you want right now?

    If you’d prefer, you can also add a bottle of sparkling rose wine to the rainbow cake which will also cost £30.

    A spokesperson for M&S said, “Each cake comes with its own treats to make celebrating that little bit easier.

    “From balloons to candles and even a bottle of delicious sparkling wine – it is the first time M&S has offered a home delivery service of this kind and shoppers are loving it!”

    The cakes are already proving to be popular among shoppers, with some out of stock, but hopefully M&S will be adding restocks soon.

    So lockdown birthdays just got a little easier – and tastier too!

