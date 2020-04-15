We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Percy Pig is a much-loved Marks & Spencer's treat, and you're now able to enjoy it in a brand new form during the summer months.

Percy Pig sweets have seen all sorts of variants over the years, from the classic flavour to their Phizzy Pigtails and even a dessert sauce to enjoy on whatever you’d like.

Now it’s available as an ice cream ahead of the warmer weather, and we’re very excited to try it out!

The Percy Pig ice cream is available in M&S food stores across the UK, and is just £3 for a 453g. Perfect for sharing with the family, or saving all for yourself.

With many of us stuck indoors, it’s also a nice little treat to list your spirits.

M&S confirmed the exciting news on their Instagram, writing, ‘Four words: Percy. Pig. Ice. Cream.

‘Yep, you heard right 🐷 Percy-flavoured ice cream, with a ripple of fruit sauce and chewy strawberry marshmallows (£3 a tub) And yes, it’s suitable for vegetarians, too. Find in store when you’re next shopping for your essentials.’

Percy Pig turned veggie recently, and the ice cream appears to be using the same formula as M&S has revealed it’s suitable for vegetarian foodies too.

Shoppers on Instagram are already going wild for the new product, which is currently available in-store.

One shopper wrote, ‘Omg I sooooo need some ❤️’

Another added, ‘This looks amazing!!!!!!’

A third tagged a friend and wrote, ‘Next on the Percy pig adventures to try!? 😍’

And a fourth said, ‘I have been looking for a reason to justify an M&S food trip – might have found it’

Recently, M&S launched a food box filled with essentials and sweet treats to make online shopping easier during lockdown.

So there’s two very good reasons to head to M&S soon, we’re definitely going to treat ourselves!