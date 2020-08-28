We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

To celebrate Colin the Caterpillar's 30th birthday, M&S has given its iconic Percy Pigs a makeover that's perfect for any party.

M&S shoppers can now pick up the rainbow-coloured Party Time Percy Pig sweets, and they look great!

But that’s not all, as well as being rainbow, they’ve also got different flavours that are different to its classic raspberry and grape.

The Party Time Percy’s are peach, raspberry, apple, plum, grape and strawberry and cream. Delicious.

They were spotted by Instagram account New Foods UK, who are always sharing the best tasty treats.

As well as Percy’s, there’s also vegetarian-friendly Colin sweets in honour of the beloved caterpillar’s birthday.

In their caption they wrote, ‘New Percy Pig Party Time 🎉🐷and limited edition Veggie Colin the Caterpillar sweets 🐛🐛 now both ages @marksandspencer 😁 always been a lover of Percy Pigs but these Party Time Pigs are the best yet! Great combination of different flavours 😍

The Party Time sweets are currently on offer, retailing at £3 for two bags. So there’s plenty of Percy’s to go around.

This isn’t the first time our beloved pig has had a makeover, as there’s been lots of limited edition sweets over the years.

For Halloween, Percy got spooky with a vampire costume, and he got suitably festive at Christmas with a Santa hat.

He’s even had family editions, called Percy and Family and Here Come the Piglets. Cute!

Another way M&S celebrated Colin’s birthday was with a special bag of Colin the Caterpillar faces, which the shop says is the best part of the cake. We can’t argue with that!

So now there’s no need to fight over who gets the Colin face, as there’s plenty to share!

We’re not sure how long these treats will be around, so you might want to grab some before it’s too late.