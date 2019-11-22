M&S has restocked its legendary £2 Milk & Cookies Spread after a total sell-out !

There was a stampede for M&S's gooey Milk & Cookies Spread when it first launched in October, with customers crying out for the £2 product on social media.

Chocolate fans rushed into stores in their THOUSANDS to snap up it up when the delectable spread with real cookie pieces first launched, leaving many empty-handed and broken-hearted.

But now sweet-toothed fans on Instagram have gone wild for its return this week.

The delicious new milk and white chocolate spread, which includes real cookie pieces, has been launched just in time for Christmas, and was inspired by last year’s popular Milk & Cookies Granola that also proved to be a massive hit for the high street store.

M&S Product Developer, Trudie Van Niekerk, said, “We expected the spread to be popular with our sweet-toothed customers, but had no idea quite how much of a storm it was going to create.

“Not only is it absolutely delicious, but I think customers have also realised just how mouth-watering it looks when it’s spread on toast too! Pure Instagram (and breakfast indulgence) gold!”

And so that nobody feels left out, M&S has also created a vegan Milk & Cookies Chocolate Spread this year in its Plant Kitchen range, (£2.50)

M&S has invested millions in making sure its remains the nation’s favourite food store in recent years.

Under the direction of new Head of Product Development April Preston, the shop was one of the first to bring us trendy foods like Bao Buns, alcoholic lolly pops and Magic Sprinkles to add flavour to meals.

The brand’s snow globe clementine gin liqueur with real gold flecks, as seen in the M&S Christmas ads with Paddy McGuinness and Emma Willis, has been another smash hit for the store.

The stunning-looking festive-flavoured gin, £15, is filled with edible 23 carat gold leaf pieces so that when the bottle is shaken, you have a sparkly snow globe on your hands.