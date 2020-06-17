Trending:

M&S is selling a summer food box filled with BBQ essentials

Lucy Buglass
  We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Lockdown has seen an increase in food boxes, with many supermarkets offering bundles that can be delivered right to our doors.

    M&S has already seen a food box filled with ready meals, and another box filled with essentials and sweet treats. But now they’ve got a brand new offering.

    With many people opting for socially distant picnics and BBQs during the warmer months, M&S is now selling a box filled with all the meats you need for al-fresco dining.

    M&S’ new box is called the 100% British Meat Summer Food Box, and has everything you need for the perfect BBQ with friends and family.

    The box contains 4 Aberdeen Angus Beef Burgers, 2 British Rump Steaks, 6 British Outdoor Bred Pork Sausages for the perfect burgers and sausage sandwiches.

    But there’s more to sink your teeth into, if you want even more meat to enjoy.

    M&S food box

    Treat yourself to all of this for just £35! (Credit: M&S)

    As well as the above essentials, you’ll also get 12 British Outdoor Bred Pork Chipolatas, 10 Rashers of British Unsmoked Back Bacon, and 4 Slices of Wiltshire Cured Breaded Ham.

    A statement on the website says the box is ‘filled with M&S Select Farms meat, sourced from British farmers we know and trust.’ Sounds good!

    Customers can order the box for next day delivery for £4.99, and there’s a limit of two boxes per customer so nobody can stockpile anything.

    But if you see any other M&S food boxes that take your fancy, you can order another one alongside the British Meat one.

    Alternative options include an Indian Takeaway Big Night In Food Box, a Seasonal Fruit Box, and a Made Without Wheat Box for celiacs or those avoiding gluten.

