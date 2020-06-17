M&S is selling a summer food box filled with BBQ essentials

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lockdown has seen an increase in food boxes, with many supermarkets offering bundles that can be delivered right to our doors.

M&S has already seen a food box filled with ready meals, and another box filled with essentials and sweet treats. But now they’ve got a brand new offering.

With many people opting for socially distant picnics and BBQs during the warmer months, M&S is now selling a box filled with all the meats you need for al-fresco dining.

M&S’ new box is called the 100% British Meat Summer Food Box, and has everything you need for the perfect BBQ with friends and family.

The box contains 4 Aberdeen Angus Beef Burgers, 2 British Rump Steaks, 6 British Outdoor Bred Pork Sausages for the perfect burgers and sausage sandwiches.

But there’s more to sink your teeth into, if you want even more meat to enjoy.

As well as the above essentials, you’ll also get 12 British Outdoor Bred Pork Chipolatas, 10 Rashers of British Unsmoked Back Bacon, and 4 Slices of Wiltshire Cured Breaded Ham.

A statement on the website says the box is ‘filled with M&S Select Farms meat, sourced from British farmers we know and trust.’ Sounds good!

Customers can order the box for next day delivery for £4.99, and there’s a limit of two boxes per customer so nobody can stockpile anything.

But if you see any other M&S food boxes that take your fancy, you can order another one alongside the British Meat one.

Alternative options include an Indian Takeaway Big Night In Food Box, a Seasonal Fruit Box, and a Made Without Wheat Box for celiacs or those avoiding gluten.

Will you be ordering any of these boxes? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!