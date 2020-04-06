We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Unfortunately coronavirus has affected many places, including fast food restaurants like McDonald's who had to close their doors as a result of the pandemic.

And if you have little ones who are missing a McDonald’s Happy Meal, one mum shared a genius way to make one at home.

Taking to popular group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, mum Gemma shared her own ‘Mumdonalds’ version of the iconic children’s meal.

To make the boxes, she folded some coloured card, added the words ‘Happy Meal’ and ‘Mumdonalds’, and even stuck the McDonald’s logo to them.

Fans on Facebook were quick to praise this fun idea. One comment read, ‘I’m going to do this for Ruperts birthday since we can’t go out. I’ve some animal lunch boxes.’

Another tagged a friend and said, ‘get your glue and scissors out!! 🤣’

A third wrote, ‘mumdonalds!! That’s amazing! I shall have to try make something like this’

And a fourth tagged a friend and added, ‘get creative for the kids dinners 😂’

Whilst we’re not sure what was in the boxes, we’re sure Gemma whipped up her own version of tasty fast food at home.

If you need some ‘fakeaway’ inspiration, we put together a list of our favourite homemade takeaways that you can try at home.

These include Indian food, pizzas, fish and chips, and even Southern fried chicken. Delicious!

So even though you can’t take your children to the nearest drive-thru, there’s nothing to stop you making your own takeaways in the comfort of your own home.

Recently, Iceland’s £2 chicken nuggets praised for tasting ‘just like McDonald’s’, so why not see if you can get your hands on them?

