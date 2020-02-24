We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chicken lovers’ paradise Nando’s has left some loyal customers rather irritated.

The high street eatery, known for it’s Portuguese and South African inspired cuisine, have been cutting some rather iconic items from its menu lately.

First we were hit with the news that the go-to marinade for spice sensitive eaters, Mango and Lime, was being replaced.

The fruity flavouring has been taken away and traded for a revamped version- Mango and Passionfruit.

Now, even more fan favourites have been ditched.

So, what’s getting removed from the menu?

Classic side dish, Sweet Potato Mash, will be no more. The Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash and the Fillet Steak will also be axed plus the option to add feta cheese to your meal.

Having heard the sad news, some Nando’s goers took to social media to complain.

‘Went to @NandosUK yesterday. Placed my order and the guy at the till said “we’ve stopped doing sweet potato mash.” One of the worst days of my life!!!!’ wrote one.

While another Tweeted, ‘@NandosUK what the hell are you playing at, getting rid of the sweet potato mash??! I was genuinely offended when I got to the till and was told it wasn’t on the menu, distraught, actually in bits. I can’t believe you’ve done this to me!’

Then a third chipped in, ‘@NandosUK Bring back the sweet potato mash mannnn!!’

If you’re among the handfuls of heartbroken foodies, don’t worry too much.

Nando’s has explained that the removal of the dishes were to make room for new items.

A Nando’s spokesperson explained, “We have removed Sweet Potato Mash from our menu, along with Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash, Feta Cheese, Fillet Steak & Chargrilled Veg and Mango & Lime Spice, in order to add newness for our customers.

“Passionfruit & Mango’ has replaced ‘Mango & Lime’, new seasonal sides will change with each new menu and we have also added ‘Vegan’ PERinaise.”