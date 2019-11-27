If you’re treating yourself to a cheeky Nando’s this winter, you’ll be pleased to know that they’ve brought back a winter warmer for 2019.

From Thursday 28th November, Nando’s will be offering their famous PERi-PERi Chicken gravy across their restaurants. It will only be around for a limited time though, so place your orders ASAP!

For £1.25 a pot, you can smother your favourite Nando’s meal in their signature gravy, which features fiery, herby notes like their iconic PERi-PERi sauces. We need it in our lives!

Whilst you can’t beat chicken and gravy, the chicken restaurant has also said that their PERi-PERi gravy goes well with other items on their menu too, so the possibilities are endless.

In fact, Nando’s claim that it tastes good with everything, writing on their website, ‘Whether you have it with mash, pour it over your PERi-PERi chicken or get your dunk on with our sides, PERi-PERi Gravy is back on the menu this festive season.’

They’ve also confirmed you can order the gravy when you order a meal online as well, if you can’t bring yourself to face the cold. There’s nothing like a warming Nando’s meal in the comfort of your own home, after all.

Orders can be placed via get.nandos.co.uk, where you can search for your postcode to find your nearest restaurant.

If that’s not enough to tempt you, wait until you read the product description. According to Nando’s, ‘British classic, PERi-PERi Chicken Gravy is rich and warming, with fiery, herby notes – perfect for cold winter days and nights, in the build-up to Jolly Old St. Nicholas.’

They’ve convinced us, and we can’t wait to run to our nearest Nando’s store to try it out for ourselves. The only dilemma is what we’re going to pour it over first. Chips, gravy, mash… maybe even halloumi?

Will you be trying Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken Gravy? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!