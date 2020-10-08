We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nando's is surprising customers by picking up the bill this month!

The iconic chicken restaurant has launched a free-food scheme for lucky customers this October, as part of its It’s On Us promotion.

The South African and Portuguese inspired chain, that recently began delivering its spicy goods to homes across the UK, will aim to give out thousands of free meals throughout October to chicken fans that dine in on Wednesdays – but there’s a catch…

Tables will be selected at random in Nando’s branches every Wednesday and there is more than 12,500 chances to win.

It’s only available to customers who dine in, each Nando’s restaurant has the power to select one lucky table at random and reward customers that dine at that table with a discount code ranging from £10 – £20, each day – and this will be automatically applied to their order.

A spokesperson for Nando’s said, “With Hump Day the toughest day of the week for most, fans can escape to Nando’s for a peri-peri pick-me-up, and chance to win money off their order – with discounts applied at the payment screen, for that added suspense (and surprise).”

Whether you like your chicken seasoned with lemon and herb or extra hot Peri Peri marinade – you simply have to dine in at one of the UK branches and order any food item from the menu to be in with the chance of winning. So easy!

If you win a £20 discount, but have only spent £12 on food, then Nando’s will cover £12 – making your meal completely free of charge.

The offer is only redeemable by over 16s and can’t be applied to alcoholic drinks – but we reckon you’ll be happy to pay for a beer or two after getting your chicken bill covered.

Bring on Hump Day!