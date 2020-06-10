Selected Nando’s restaurants have reopened – and delivery is free!

Craving a cheeky Nando’s? You’re in luck, they have now reopened 216 restaurants in the UK and Ireland for collection and delivery. Find out if yours is on the list. For a limited time delivery is free.
Nando’s have announced that they are firing up the grills in most of their UK restaurants to offer a delivery and a collection service. Plus for a limited time delivery is totally free!
To get their piri-piri chicken fix and make the most of the free delivery fans should visit the Nando’s website. A Nando’s delivery service is also available via the Deliveroo app.
Most of the menu items are available to order online, although some have been removed when stocks have run out. On the website Nando’s explain “Every now and then, we get more orders for PERi-PERi than we have predicted, which means our restaurants run out of stock.”, however they promise to restock as soon as possible.
216 Nando’s resturants across the UK and Ireland are currently open for delivery and click & collect. When ordering through the Nando’s website delivery is free until the 21st June.
Customers with loyalty cards will also be able to collect chilli points when ordering through the website. These can be redeemed when restaurants reopen for full dine-in service later in the year.
There is a postcode checker tool on the Nando’s website that allows customers to discover if their local restaurant is open for delivery, we have also listed all the restaurants currently open below. As well as delivery there is also a click and collection option available. Ideal for those who do not live in the delivery catchment area. Nando’s have installed a new collection procedure to accommodate for social distancing measures.
However if you are a Nando’s fan don’t despair if your local isn’t on the list. Instead you could try to recreate your favourite menu item at home.
Nando’s have a supermarket range of their famous flavours to cook with at home. These include, among others, Nando’s Peri-Peri Bag & Bake and Nando’s Medium Peri-Peri Marinade.
Or for a cheap and easy meal our spatchcock Peri Peri chicken is a great option to recreate in your own kitchen.
Nando’s that are open for collection
The following restaurants are open for a Click and Collect service. Customers can pre-order food through the Nando’s website before visiting the restaurant to collect their order:
- Bromley – St Mark’s Square
- Aberdeen – Belmont Street and Union Square
- Aylesbury
- Belfast – Boucher Crescent
- Berners Street
- Birmingham – Bullring, Mailbox, New Street, Perry Barr, Star City and Castlepoint
- Bracknell
- Brighton – Duke Street
- Bristol – Cabot Circus and Cribbs Venue
- Brixton
- Camberwell
- Cambridge – Leisure and Cambridge – Retail Park
- Camden
- Canary Wharf – Cabot Place and Jubilee Place
- Canterbury
- Cardiff – Old Brewery Quarter
- Cardiff – St David’s
- Chelmsford
- Cheltenham
- Chester
- Chichester
- Chiswick
- Clink Street
- Colchester – Tollgate
- Colliers Wood
- Coventry – City
- Crawley
- Croydon Colonnades
- Dalston
- Dundee – Camperdown
- Durham
- Ealing – Bond Street
- Ealing Common
- Earl’s Court
- East Croydon
- Edgware
- Edinburgh – Chambers Street, Fountain Park and Lothian Road
- Elephant & Castle
- Enfield – Retail Park
- Enfield – Town
- Exeter – Marsh Barton
- Finsbury Park
- Glasgow – Springfield Quay, Waterloo Street, West End
- Glasshouse Street
- Gloucester Road
- Goodge Street
- Guildford
- Hammersmith – King Street
- Harrogate
- Headingley
- High Wycombe
- Holloway Road
- Hornchurch
- Horsham
- Hounslow
- Hove
- Ipswich – Cardinal Park
- Islington
- Kensal Rise
- Kensington High Street
- Kilburn
- Kingston
- Leamington Spa
- Leeds – Briggate, Cardigan Fields, The Light and White Rose
- Leicester – Freemans and Granby Street
- Lime Street (London)
- Lincoln
- Liverpool – ONE and Queen Square
- Maidstone
- Manchester – Fallowfield, Oxford Road, Parrs Wood, Printworks and Spinningfields
- Middlesex Street
- Mile End
- Milton Keynes – Xscape
- New Malden
- Newcastle – Central and The Gate
- North End Road
- Norwich – Riverside
- Notting Hill
- Nottingham – Cornerhouse and Market Square
- Old Street
- One New Change
- Oxford – Cowley Road and George Street
- Paisley
- Park Royal
- Peckham
- Plymouth – Barbican Leisure
- Poole
- Putney
- Reading – Gateway and Oracle Centre
- Sevenoaks
- Sheffield – Ecclesall Road and West Street
- Shepherd’s Bush
- Shirley
- Soho
- Southampton – Guildhall
- Southgate
- Spitalfields
- Staines
- Stoke Newington
- Stratford
- Sutton
- Swansea – The City Gates
- Swindon – Orbital and Regent Circus
- Swiss Cottage
- Teddington
- Tooting
- Twickenham
- Uxbridge
- Victoria – Wilton Road
- Walton on Thames
- Wandsworth
- Watford – High Street
- Wembley Park
- West Hampstead
- Whitechapel
- Wimbledon
- Windsor
- Woking
- Wokingham
- Wood Green
- Worcester
- York
Nando’s resturants that are open for delivery
The following are open for delivery via the Nando’s website and Deliveroo:
