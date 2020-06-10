Selected Nando’s restaurants have reopened – and delivery is free!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Craving a cheeky Nando’s? You’re in luck, they have now reopened 216 restaurants in the UK and Ireland for collection and delivery. Find out if yours is on the list. For a limited time delivery is free.



Nando’s have announced that they are firing up the grills in most of their UK restaurants to offer a delivery and a collection service. Plus for a limited time delivery is totally free!

To get their piri-piri chicken fix and make the most of the free delivery fans should visit the Nando’s website. A Nando’s delivery service is also available via the Deliveroo app.

Most of the menu items are available to order online, although some have been removed when stocks have run out. On the website Nando’s explain “Every now and then, we get more orders for PERi-PERi than we have predicted, which means our restaurants run out of stock.”, however they promise to restock as soon as possible.

216 Nando’s resturants across the UK and Ireland are currently open for delivery and click & collect. When ordering through the Nando’s website delivery is free until the 21st June.

Customers with loyalty cards will also be able to collect chilli points when ordering through the website. These can be redeemed when restaurants reopen for full dine-in service later in the year.

There is a postcode checker tool on the Nando’s website that allows customers to discover if their local restaurant is open for delivery, we have also listed all the restaurants currently open below. As well as delivery there is also a click and collection option available. Ideal for those who do not live in the delivery catchment area. Nando’s have installed a new collection procedure to accommodate for social distancing measures.

However if you are a Nando’s fan don’t despair if your local isn’t on the list. Instead you could try to recreate your favourite menu item at home.

Nando’s have a supermarket range of their famous flavours to cook with at home. These include, among others, Nando’s Peri-Peri Bag & Bake and Nando’s Medium Peri-Peri Marinade.

Or for a cheap and easy meal our spatchcock Peri Peri chicken is a great option to recreate in your own kitchen.

Nando’s that are open for collection

The following restaurants are open for a Click and Collect service. Customers can pre-order food through the Nando’s website before visiting the restaurant to collect their order:

Bromley – St Mark’s Square

Aberdeen – Belmont Street and Union Square

Aylesbury

Belfast – Boucher Crescent

Berners Street

Birmingham – Bullring, Mailbox, New Street, Perry Barr, Star City and Castlepoint

Bracknell

Brighton – Duke Street

Bristol – Cabot Circus and Cribbs Venue

Brixton

Camberwell

Cambridge – Leisure and Cambridge – Retail Park

Camden

Canary Wharf – Cabot Place and Jubilee Place

Canterbury

Cardiff – Old Brewery Quarter

Cardiff – St David’s

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Chester

Chichester

Chiswick

Clink Street

Colchester – Tollgate

Colliers Wood

Coventry – City

Crawley

Croydon Colonnades

Dalston

Dundee – Camperdown

Durham

Ealing – Bond Street

Ealing Common

Earl’s Court

East Croydon

Edgware

Edinburgh – Chambers Street, Fountain Park and Lothian Road

Elephant & Castle

Enfield – Retail Park

Enfield – Town

Exeter – Marsh Barton

Finsbury Park

Glasgow – Springfield Quay, Waterloo Street, West End

Glasshouse Street

Gloucester Road

Goodge Street

Guildford

Hammersmith – King Street

Harrogate

Headingley

High Wycombe

Holloway Road

Hornchurch

Horsham

Hounslow

Hove

Ipswich – Cardinal Park

Islington

Kensal Rise

Kensington High Street

Kilburn

Kingston

Leamington Spa

Leeds – Briggate, Cardigan Fields, The Light and White Rose

Leicester – Freemans and Granby Street

Lime Street (London)

Lincoln

Liverpool – ONE and Queen Square

Maidstone

Manchester – Fallowfield, Oxford Road, Parrs Wood, Printworks and Spinningfields

Middlesex Street

Mile End

Milton Keynes – Xscape

New Malden

Newcastle – Central and The Gate

North End Road

Norwich – Riverside

Notting Hill

Nottingham – Cornerhouse and Market Square

Old Street

One New Change

Oxford – Cowley Road and George Street

Paisley

Park Royal

Peckham

Plymouth – Barbican Leisure

Poole

Putney

Reading – Gateway and Oracle Centre

Sevenoaks

Sheffield – Ecclesall Road and West Street

Shepherd’s Bush

Shirley

Soho

Southampton – Guildhall

Southgate

Spitalfields

Staines

Stoke Newington

Stratford

Sutton

Swansea – The City Gates

Swindon – Orbital and Regent Circus

Swiss Cottage

Teddington

Tooting

Twickenham

Uxbridge

Victoria – Wilton Road

Walton on Thames

Wandsworth

Watford – High Street

Wembley Park

West Hampstead

Whitechapel

Wimbledon

Windsor

Woking

Wokingham

Wood Green

Worcester

York

Nando’s resturants that are open for delivery

The following are open for delivery via the Nando’s website and Deliveroo: