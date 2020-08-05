We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You will be spoilt for choice with these ten fantastic new gin options from Aldi.

It’s a big week for gin at Aldi. The supermarket has launched a range of new gin liqueurs and cocktails. So whether you will be drinking at home in the garden or heading out to the park for a picnic there is a gin-based drink at Aldi perfect for the occasion.

First up are Aldi’s gin cocktails. They come in cans, ideal for an impromptu alfresco moment. Cans often get a bad wrap, but they’re perfect if you’re heading out on a picnic as they chill quickly and stay chilled well in a cool bag. Cans are also compact and easy to transport and don’t require an additional glass. Aldi also recently launched Nordic Wolf hard seltzer cans. If you prefer a less alcoholic and calorific drink a hard seltzers good option too.

There are three canned cocktails to choose from: Plum & Pink Grapefruit Gin with Tonic, Traditional Gin with Berries and Tonic, Chilli & Ginger Gin with Ginger Ale. They are all available at Aldi now and cost £1.19 (250ml).

In other cheap booze news: Aldi is expanding its award-winning Haysmith’s gin range. To celebrate picking up five silver medals from the recent Spirits Business Gin Masters awards Aldi has launched three new great value gins.

The new flavours include Rhubarb & Ginger and Raspberry & Redcurrant Pink Gin. The new Rhubarb & Ginger gin is inspired by Edinburgh Gin’s version. Although Aldi’s version is half the price at just £14.99. The new Raspberry & Redcurrant Pink Gin also £14.99 is bursting with fruity flavours. These new fruity gins are available in store now alongside a new Haysmith’s London Dry Gin.

As well as this Aldi have yet more amazing gins in the pipeline! The Elements by Haysmith range will be in shops from 6th August. Inspired by the constellations we think these are best enjoyed these while gazing into a summer night’s sky. There are three alcoholic gins and one non-alcoholic option.

The bottle with the blue label is called ‘Water’ and is a non-alcoholic spirit. Aldi describes it as an “explosion of lemongrass, ginger and citrus”. It sounds like a real summer refresher. For the perfect serve, Aldi recommends enjoying topped up with premium lemonade, citrus peel and plenty of ice.