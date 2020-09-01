Nutella have launched a new spread with double the cocoa content

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nutella have released its most indulgent spread yet with a new recipe that includes double the cocoa content.

Nutella fans rejoice! Your favourite chocolate and hazelnut spread has been given a decadent makeover.

Yes, Nutella have launched a new intense spread to its range and named it ‘Nutella + Cocoa’.

The indulgent spread has double the cocoa content, at 15 per cent compared to 7.4 per cent in a regular jar. Resulting in an incredibly rich flavour any chocolate lover is sure to adore.

It’s the perfect way to elevate any boring breakfast to an indulgent treat and will certainly take your cakes and bakes to the next level.

Speaking about the new product, James Stewart, Marketing Director for Nutella, Ferrero UK & Ireland, said: ‘Our new Nutella +Cocoa is the perfect addition to the breakfast table for those looking for a richer chocolate and hazelnut spread.

Whether you’re topping overnight oats, or spreading over banana bread, Nutella +Cocoa is sure to impress. We can’t wait to hear what our fans think of the new addition to the Nutella family.’

If James has inspired you to get cooking, we’ve got a recipe or two we think the Nutella + Cocoa would be perfect in.

Swap regular Nutella for the new intense spread in our Nutella biscuits with malted double chocolate. If you’re looking for a challenge, we recommend giving our Nutella brioche with salted caramel a try.

For a special edible gift to the Nutella-lover in your life, you have to try our Nutella truffles – there are only six ingredients and three easy steps.

Nutella + Cocoa is available to buy in Tesco stores from 2 September and will launch in other major retailers after. A 350g jar of Nutella + Cocoa will cost £2.89, the same as a classic jar.

Will you be heading out to buy the new indulgent Nutella + Cocoa? Head to our Facebook page to let us know what you think and tag a Nutella fan!