This low-calorie alcoholic drink is set to be a big hit in the UK this summer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ideal in the sunshine, hard seltzers are set to be the biggest new drinks trend this summer.

Move over Aperol spritz, hard seltzers are a new breed of alcoholic drinks hitting UK.

Hailing from the States, hard seltzers are fizzy, alcoholic and typically low-calorie. They are made of sparkling water, fruit flavouring and alcohol and are usually around 4%ABV, similar to a light beer. Also similar to beer, they come in cans – ready to chill and drink at home or at the park. Think of them as a less sweet low-calorie alco-pop.

Hard seltzers are already hugely popular in America. Last year more than 80 million cases were sold in the US. And with many new varieties hitting UK supermarket shelves in time for summer, we predict this trend has crossed the pond. Hard seltzers will be a big trend here too.

BUY IT NOW

You may be familiar with the American brand White Claw. They were one of the first hard seltzers on the scene. White Claw has now launched three flavours into Tesco, Morrison’s and Sainsbury’s – Raspberry, Black Cherry and Natural Lime. They cost £2.50 per can, and each 330ml can contains 95 calories and is 4.5% ABV.

BUY IT NOW

Another brand new option is Two Brooks alcoholic sparkling water. Two Brooks is a UK based start-up and use 100% natural British ingredients to create their seltzers. There are currently three flavours available: Passion Star, Mango Hi-Ball, and Lime Cooler to pick from. Each 250ml can contains 80 calories and costs £2.50, or £29.99 for a pack of 12. ABV is 4%.

Founder and managing director at Two Brooks Francesca Bruni explains, “Alcoholic sparkling water fills a gap in the market for spirit/mixer drinkers who want to venture beyond their usual drink and try something new.”

Supermarket Aldi is often at the forefront of drinks trends, and this is no exception. Aldi is set to launch their own brand of hard seltzers called Nordic Wolf in mid-July. There are four flavours to pick from in the new range: Lemon, Strawberry & Lime, Cranberry & Cherry and Raspberry & Blackcurrant. Nordic Wolf will cost £1.29. Each 250ml can contains 97 calories.

BUY IT NOW

Smirnoff too has jumped on board the band-wagon too. It has also recently launched a Smirnoff Seltzer that contains just 72 calories in each 250ml serving.

The Smirnoff Seltzer comes in two flavours. One especially we predict will be a hit with rhubarb mad punters in the UK – Raspberry & Rhubarb and Orange & Grapefruit.

Smirnoff recommends serving Smirnoff Seltzer chilled from the fridge, or over ice in a glass. Smirnoff Seltzer is available now from Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose and costs £1.80 per 250ml can.

Will you be trying out hard seltzers as your summer drink of choice? Join the conversation on our Facebook page!