Nigella just shared a genius gin and tonic hack that booze lovers need to try

Nigella Lawson just shared a super clever hack especially for the gin and tonic obsessed folk among us.

The iconic food expert took to her Instagram account to share the super clever trick with her followers, leaving them drooling.

Revealing her funky twist on the classic beverage, Nigella penned, ‘Well, here’s a thing: my Gin&Tonic Jelly is #recipeoftheday.’

Beside the caption, Nigella shared a photo of a gorgeous gin infused jelly, urging fans to check out the full recipe and to make sure they use leaf gelatine to make it.

In the comment section, loads of Nigella’s foodie fans were quick to swoon over the unusual but refreshing sounding treat.

One grateful commenter wrote, ‘The queen delivers again!‘

‘This looks so pretty ♥️,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Omg. This is art 💗 @nigellalawson.’

This comes after culinary goddess Nigella revealed her top comfort foods to indulge in on a day when nothing but a delicious treat will do.

Joining in with a Twitter trend to list her favourite comfort food, Nigella wrote, ‘Well, I take the view that all food is comfort food, but I get the point.’

Revealing that she’s partial to simple pleasures like fish finger sandwiches, trifle and bread and butter, the stunning telly chef said, ‘My #7favouritecomfortfoods are: 1. Steamed syrup sponge and custard 2. Colcannon 3. Trifle 4. My Mother’s Praised Chicken 5. Lasagne 6. Bread and butter 7. Fish finger sandwich.’

We can’t argue with those!

One fan was particularly shocked to see Irish dish colcannon on Nigella’s list, asking, ‘Nigella, how on earth is colcannon at no. 2? Where did you eat it first/ hear of it? As an Irishwoman, I’m stunned that it’s on your list!‘

Explaining how the hearty delicacy had made its way into her life, Nigella replied, ‘I first ate Colcannon in Kerry, when I was 27 and on a driving tour of Ireland. And that’s left me many years since to eat it!’