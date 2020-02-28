We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

TV cooking extraordinaire Nigella Lawson took to Instagram yesterday to share some insanely exciting news with her fans.

The world famous foodie took to the social media platform to confirm she is set to make a return to the cooking world- releasing her first recipe book in three years.

The 60-year-old domestic goddess, who is famed for her indulgent attitude and classy yet cheeky character, announced that her next release will be titled Cook, Eat, Repeat and will make an appearance on shelves in October of this year.

Delving into the details, Nigella shared a video snippet revealing the book’s title, before writing, ‘I’ve enjoyed hugging this secret project to myself over the past several months, but it is a deep pleasure, too, to share it with you. I think many of you have suspected there might be a new book in the works, and you were right.

‘Subtitled “Ingredients, recipes and stories” (and yes, I know that lovers of the Oxford comma might be a little perturbed here), it’s a book that’s very close to my heart. It focusses on the rhymes and rituals of the kitchen, most particularly my kitchen, and intertwines recipes with narrative essays about food and stories from a cooking life,’ she added.

Giving a taster of what readers can expect to find inside the food filled read, the mum-of-three continued, ‘There are over 50 recipes, and many more delicious suggestions, that make the most of my favourite ingredients. Just to give you a taster, chapters include A is for Anchovy (a celebration of the bacon of the sea), Beetroot and Me, How to Invite People for Dinner without Hating Them (or Yourself), incorporating A Vegan Feast, a loving defence of Brown Food, and plenty of new ideas for Christmas.’

Divulging which of the tasty treats inside are her most loved, the brunette beauty added, ‘Some of my favourites that are in COOK EAT REPEAT are my Burnt Onion and Aubergine Dip, Wide Noodles with Lamb Shank in Aromatic Broth, Brown Butter Colcannon, Spaghetti with Chard, Chilli and Anchovies, Beef Cheeks with Port and Chestnuts, Butternut Squash with a Chilli Ginger and Beetroot Yogurt Sauce and – not forgetting the desserts – Rhubarb and Custard Trifle, Rice Pudding Cake, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake and Cherry and Almond Crumble. 🚨.’