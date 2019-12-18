Nutella is a household staple for many families, due to its magical ability to transform boring old toast and pancakes into a truly delicious breakfast.

If you’re a big Nutella fan, you’ll be delighted to know that there’s a brand-new flavour launching next year. We know it might be hard to believe, but this one is even more chocolatey than the original flavour.

The new product, called Nutella + Cocoa, contains double the amount of cocoa found in the original Nutella recipe. You should start seeing the new spread popping up in supermarkets from Spring 2020, and we’re already thinking of things we can have it with.

The new spread looks a lot darker than the original, so it should be easily identifiable if you’re on the hunt for it. Our first look at the new product was shared to The Grocer’s Instagram account, which shows the differences in the new product.

As well as a darker colour, it’s also got a brown lid instead of white, and there’s a band at the top which reads ‘+ cocoa’. You can’t miss it!

Naturally the sneak peak gained interest from chocoholics everywhere, with many of them taking to the comments to share their thoughts on the new flavour.

One user wrote, ‘OMG THIS IS LOOKING AWESOME🔥🙌🙌🔥’.

Another tagged a friend and added, ‘thank me later! 😋😍’.

And a third simply said, ‘Interesting 👌🏻’.

If you want to use the iconic spread, whether that’s the original or the new verison, we’ve got 12 great Nutella recipes to get you inspired. These are sure to delight adults and children alike. Enjoy!

Unfortunately there’s not more information about the new Nutella, including an official release date, so you’ll just have to keep your eyes peeled when spring hits. If you see any, let us know!

Will you be trying Nutella + Cocoa? Head over to our Facebook page and let us know! Personally we can’t wait…