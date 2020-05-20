These three ingredient Nutella pastries are sending the internet crazy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Attention Nutella lovers!

It’s likely that if you’re a fan of the chocolate and hazelnut treat, finding a new way of incorporating it into your diet is super exciting.

And with the coronavirus lockdown sending the nation into a baking frenzy, you’ll be very pleased to hear that a seriously delicious looking recipe for Nutella pastries has gone viral – and they’re so easy to make.

A genius TikTok user, @tiktokchan shared a step-by-step tutorial on how to whip up a batch of the flaky, Nutella-filled parcels with just three ingredients. You can view the drool-worthy clip here.

All you need to make them is ready-made puff pastry, a jar of Nutella (we’re sure you’ve got plenty in the cupboard) and an egg to glaze.

In the video, the baking dab hand can be seen cutting the ready-rolled pastry into squares, filling them with dollops of Nutella and closing them up with a few spikes from a fork.

After giving them a quick egg wash and sticking them in the oven, a tray of golden parcels, sure to satisfy any sweet toothed little ones, were revealed.

The TikTok star, who has amassed over 70,000 followers by sharing her kitchen creations, also uploaded a video showing how to make Nutella pastry plaits using the same ingredients.

Simply spread Nutella onto a sheet of puff pastry, cover with another, cut into long strips and plait them together. Easy peasy!

Loads of commenters couldn’t help but swoon over the foodie videos.

‘These look so good,’ one wrote.

‘Simple and nice, keeps the kids going, well done,’ penned another.

Another was quick to compare the pastries to the delights found at one of the country’s favourite high street bakeries, typing, ‘Choc Greggs.’

We’ll definitely be picking up the ingredients for these on our next trip to the supermarket!