Mum shares genius Oreo truffles recipe using just three ingredients

If you fancy making your own sweet treets during lockdown, this Oreo truffles recipe couldn't be simpler.

You don’t need to buy mountains of ingredients and slave away in the kitchen all day to enjoy these Oreo truffles.

To make the truffles at home, all you need is a packet of Oreos, some cream cheese and some white chocolate.

Hannah has chosen to use an own-brand variety, but this recipe can be made with whatever your preference is.

This brilliant recipe was shared to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, alongside delicious looking pictures.

How to make the 3-ingredients Oreo Truffles

First, Hannah listed out the ingredients and quantities, ‘3 ingredients Oreo Truffles

‘9 Oreos/Cookie cream biscuits, 60g Cream Chees, 80g White chocolate’.

Then she went through the easy step by step guide:

‘-Crush biscuits either with a rolling pin or in a blender. Keep some crumbs to one side for decorating’

‘-Mix in Cream cheese

‘-Roll into little balls

‘-Pop on greaseproof paper on tray

‘-Freeze for 30-40 mins

‘-Melt chocolate and dip the balls, fully coat.

‘-Decorate with leftover crumbs from earlier

‘-Leave in the fridge for 40-50 mins to set.’

Hannah revealed she had made this recipe to support Singpost Stockport Young Carers, who she is raising funds for.

Extreme Couponing members loved the recipe, with plenty taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

One wrote, ‘Thanks for this! Made these today. Not as good as yours but still they taste amazing! 😍’

Another added, ‘these are amazing 😘😘’

A third wrote, ‘I’m going to make these , kids will love them lol.’

These truffles are sure to delight the whole family during lockdown, but if you don’t fancy those we’ve got plenty of recipes.

