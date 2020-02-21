Here’s how you can get FREE pancakes (yes, free!) this Pancake Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s only one thing better than pancakes… free pancakes! And it’s easy to get your hands on them next week.

Thanks to Bella Italia, you can tuck into pancakes for free on 25th February. Whether you want them for breakfast, a dessert or an afternoon snack, they’re available all day.

All you have to do is head to your local restaurant and mention The Big Bella Pancake Giveaway, and the pancakes are yours!

Customers are entitled to two free buttermilk pancakes each, with a choice of chocolate or strawberry sauce to drizzle all over them.

Unfortunately there’s no vegan alternative, but don’t worry. If you’d prefer a plant-based pancake, we’ve put together delicious vegan pancake recipes to try on Shrove Tuesday.

No purchase is necessary to get your hands on Bella Italia’s, but there are a few restrictions to be aware of before you head to your local restaurant.

You can also head to Bella Italia with friends, family, coworkers or whoever you’d like. There’s a limit of two pancakes per person, but you can still attend in a group. Pancakes are better when shared after all!

They’re subject to availability, meaning when they’re gone, they’re gone! So even though they’re able to redeem all day, you might want to go as soon as possible to avoid missing out. It’s definitely worth setting your alarm for.

Unfortunately this means you can’t get pancakes delivered to your house, nor can you pick them up as a takeaway item. You’ll have to enjoy your pancakes inside the restaurant if you want them.

Better yet, you can redeem The Big Bella Pancake Giveaway alongside other offers, if you want to make a whole meal of it.

They’re available at all Bella Italia restaurants except for those located at airports or Center Parcs. So bad luck if you’re on holiday right now!

