Papa John’s launch spicy Bee Sting Bites

Following the success of the Bee Sting Pizza, Papa John's have extended its spicy offering with Bee Sting Bites.

Consider yourself a pro when it comes to handling the heat of chilli? Do you like your food on the spicy side?

If your answer is yes to both, the new launch from Papa John’s will make you very happy.

Following the successful launch and popularity of the Bee Sting Pizza, pizza-chain Papa John’s has extended the spicy range to include Bee Stong Bites.

The hot side dish is filled with spicy Amarillo chilli sauce, smoky pepperoni pieces and oozing with gooey mozzarella before being generously drizzled with sweet honey.

It’s making us hungry just talking about it! If you’re craving pizza too, why not try making your own? Homemade takeaways are much healthier and often taste better too as you have the satisfaction that you made it yourself. Use our basic pizza dough recipe or give Gino D’Acampo’s classic margherita a try.

If you’re still tempted by Papa John’s, the Bee Sting Bites come as a portion of eight but if you want to try them you’ll need to be quick as they are only available for a limited time only.

The Bee Sting Bites cost £4.49 per box, though prices could vary from store to store.

They launched on the menu nationwide last week and are proving popular with Papa John’s fans.

One person wrote on Instagram: ‘Oh yes 🔥🔥🔥🔥’, while another raised pun bar with a simple: ‘BAE bites**’.

Several others tagged people they thought might like the news but some Papa John’s fans were harder to convince. One simply said: ‘Honey ruins everything’. Another remarked: ‘Just pizza rolled up 😂 made plenty of this too [you] know’.

Explaining the thinking behind the bites, Giles Codd, marketing director at Papa John’s, said: ‘After the buzz that followed the return of the Bee Sting Pizza this summer, we couldn’t think of a better way to fly into September than with the new, zesty Bee Sting Bites.

These Scroll-like versions of the Bee Sting pizza are the moreish side-dish perfect for anyone craving a little bit of sweet and pinch of spice.’