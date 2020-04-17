We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re one of the many isolators turning your hand to baking, then you in for a treat - as Papa John’s have shared the recipe for their much-loved Marmite and cheese scrolls, as well as the cinnamon variety.

For the first time ever, the Papa John’s is sharing a recipe of a menu item that the customers go crazy for!

With everyone being told to stay at home, we’re all seeking new ways to fill our days. People are learning to knit, paint, or even speak another language. However, its home baking that seems to be ahead of the pack.

With this in mind, the pizza chain has decided to share their deliciously moreish scroll recipe with all of us.

But Papa John’s are not the first. Restaurant chains across the country are revealing recipes so that the nation can all still enjoy their fast food favourites during lockdown.

McDonalds are showing us how to make their Egg McMuffin’s, while Greggs share their recipe for Steak Bakes.

Papa John’s offer a range of scroll flavours, but the TWO recipes have chosen to share are Marmite and cheese, and cinnamon.

Papa John’s UK R&D Director, Tom Allen, says: “We’ve decided to share our recipes so Scroll lovers don’t have to miss out. Each variant doesn’t require too many ingredients either, so we hope that everyone can give it a go with what they’ve got in the cupboard.”

Papa John’s Scroll Recipe

For the Dough:

200ml lukewarm milk or almond milk for a vegan option

50g caster sugar, plus 1tsp

25g fresh baker’s yeast or 7g packet of dried yeast

380g strong white bread flour

50g caster sugar

Large pinch of salt

70g melted butter

For the Marmite filling:

Marmite

50g cheese

OR for the cinnamon filling mixture:

2tsp of ground cinnamon

40g of Demerara sugar

10g caster sugar

25g soft butter

For the cinnamon icing:

150g icing sugar

3-4 tablespoons of milk or water

2 teaspoons of vanilla essence – if you have it, don’t worry if not

Method

1. Heat the milk in a saucepan or in the microwave until lukewarm – do not let it boil.

2. Into the milk, add 1tsp sugar, the yeast and 130g flour together and leave until the mix starts to bubble – this will take 10 -15 mins.

3. Add the remaining sugar, salt, butter and flour to your bubbling mixture and mix until this forms a dough. If using a mixer, use your dough hook on a medium speed for 3-5 mins until the dough is well kneaded and no longer sticky. If you are kneading by hand this can take up to 10 mins

4. Rest your dough in a warm place for 30 mins covered with a tea towel until its doubled in size. In the meantime you can make the fillings:

5. To make the cinnamon filling, simply mix all ingredients into a paste and set aside.

To make the marmite filling, all you need to do at this point is grate the cheese, at Papa John’s we use our mozzarella for the cheesy stretch, but you can use cheddar.

6. Once the dough has proved, knock it back and – if making both recipes, cut into two equal pieces. Roll out on a lightly floured surface to around 3-4mm think. In Papa John’s stores this is stretched by hand; our pizza makers go through a lot of training to do this.

7. Once the dough is rolled out you can add the fillings to each, leaving one inch from the top of the dough clear so you can brush with water to seal the scroll.

8. If making Marmite scrolls, add as you like. This really is a personal preference but bear in mind when Marmite is baked it does get a bit stronger. Once this is spread over the dough, sprinkle with cheese.

9. Spread a generous layer of cinnamon paste over the second dough. The more that you put, the more it will bubble out when cooking, making them nice and sticky.

10. Roll the scrolls up and press them down gently on the edge you brushed with water to stick. Cut into pieces 3cm wide and place on your baking tray. Cover with a tea towel again and let prove for 30 mins.

11. Brush with egg wash and bake at 200C/180C Fan/Gas 6 for 10 – 15 mins.

12. Make the icing for the cinnamon scrolls by mixing all ingredients together ready to drizzle over once baked; this is best done about 10 mins after baking.