This £12 Peppa Pig frying pan lets you make pancakes shaped like the much-loved character

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you want to impress your kids this Pancake Day, this Peppa Pig frying pan is must-have.

George @ Asda is selling the genius frying pan for just £12 ahead of Pancake Day, reduced from its regular price of £18. It’s a great way to make shaped pancakes without the fuss, due to its ‘easy to follow drawing lines’.

The full product description reads, ‘Making pancakes oinktastic for all the family, Tefal’s Peppa Pig Pancake Pan features easy-to-follow drawing lines and comes with a squeezy batter dispenser to help you create the details, so you can turn out a stack of perfectly creative teatime treats. Just use the included batter bottle to ‘draw’ the outlines, giving them a little time to brown, then fill in the gaps, cook and flip!’

The Tefal branded pan is non-stick to ensure that your pancakes don’t end up getting stuck to the bottom and causing a mess. Better yet, their trademark Thermo-Spot turns bright red when the pan has reached its optimum temperature.

When this spot turns bright, it means that you’re ready make ‘really good pancakes’, according to the product description.

Even though it’s ideal for Pancake Day, Asda adds that ‘pancakes are for life’ and ‘crêpes and pancakes go down well at any time.’ We can’t argue with that!

BUY NOW Tefal Peppa Pig 25cm Pancake Pan with Squeezy Bottle Making pancakes oinktastic for all the family, Tefal's Peppa Pig Pancake Pan features easy-to-follow drawing lines and comes with a squeezy batter dispenser to help you create the details, so you can turn out a stack of perfectly creative teatime treats.

It continues, ‘Whether it’s an after-school snack or a treat to get their Saturday morning started with a smile, when you’ve got this fun pancake pan.’

However, reviews have warned that the pan isn’t suitable for an induction hob, so make sure you check to avoid disappointment.

One five star review reads, ‘Absolute must have for Peppa Pig and pancakes fans! Sutiable for all heat sources EXCEPT induction.’

Another adds, ‘The pan is light, small, only for pancakes, happy with the purchase.’

And a third shared their recipe for the perfect pancake, ‘Pan is great. The pouring bottle pours way too fast, so make sure you thicken up your batter. My recipe was two eggs, 200ml milk, and 100g plain flour.’

Will you be adding this to your kitchen this Pancake Day?