Marks & Spencer shoppers are fuming over ‘disapponting’ Percy Pig advent calendar

There are plenty of alternative advent calendars out there for those who don’t want chocolate, but Marks & Spencer shoppers were disappointed to find that the Percy Pig advent calendar didn’t contain the iconic sweets.

Fans of Percy Pig were excited to find out that M&S were selling advent calendars based around their famous character this year. But many shoppers were disappointed to find out that they were filled with regular milk chocolate behind the squares, and not the gummy sweets.

At first glance, it seems that these calendars would contain Percy Pig sweets due to the iconic branding, featuring a very festive Percy alongside the logo you find on the bags. As a result, customers were angry to find out it was a regular calendar.

One wrote, ‘Heard on the radio earlier about the marks and Spencer’s Percy Pig advent calendar…..Apparently t he treat is a chocolate pig….Why is it not an ACTUAL Percy Pig 🐷 #Disapponting’

Another wrote, ‘First day of winter and my children are disappointed that the Percy Pig advent calendar from @marksandspencer doesn’t contain pig shaped chocolate. Nothing “Percy” about it at all.’

A third added, ‘FURIOUS!! I bought this Percy Pig advent calendar for a dear friend who doesn’t like chocolate!! DOESN’T LIKE CHOCOLATE! Why would you put chocolate in a Percy Pig product! She’s very embarrassed by not eating it and I’m furious 😠 @marksandspencer’

But another user hit back, saying, ‘It clearly states on the advent calendar “24 festive milk chocolate shapes and a bag of Percy pigs for Christmas Day”‘.

M&S have also responded to criticisms, explaining that the front of the calendar states that there’s chocolate inside but that they’ll pass feedback on to their teams for the future.

In their response, they wrote, ‘I’m sorry we have let you down, Tracy but we have mentioned on the front of the packaging that the advent calendar does contain chocolate. I will make sure our Food Teams are aware of your comments for next year. Thank you, Katie.’

However, on the 25th day there is a bag of Percy Pigs behind the door, so at least you’ll get to tuck in to the gummy sweets when the big day arrives!

Maybe there’ll be a full Percy Pig calendar next year? We’ll have to wait and see…