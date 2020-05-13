How to make a Percy Pig cocktail called the Pigtini

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Percy Pig cocktail was created by an Instagrammer and it’s attracted a lot of attention online.

While our three ingredient cocktails are ideal for anyone who wants a fast, fuss free tipple. Those with a sweeter tooth, and more time on their hands, might consider a Percy Pig cocktail, aptly named the ‘Pigtini’.

Brits go crazy for all things Percy Pig. What started out in 1992 as a humble grape and raspberry flavoured sweet has now blossomed into a dynasty of treats.

There’s Penny, Percy’s lemon and vanilla-flavoured wife, plus piglets, pals and of course Percy’s parents Patricia and Pops.

Marks and Spencer have also cleverly transformed Percy into a dessert sauce and ice cream.

So it’s not too surprising to discover that someone has created a cocktail in homage to the popular pink sweet.

Instagrammer @emmacakesandcocktails shared her creation at the end of April and several Percy fans have successful created it since.

For one ‘Pigtini’ you will need:

4/5 Strawberries

2 Scoops of Vanilla Icecream

1 Handful of Ice

1 Tablespoon of Percy Pig sauce

2 Shots of Tequila Rose (Optional)

To make the Pigtini:

Place all of the ingredients in a blender and blitz. Decorate your glass with more Percy sauce, pour in the blitzed mixture and ‘garnish’ with a sweet or two.

If you leave the Tequila Rose out, it’s a fun family-friendly mocktail.

@emmacakesandcocktails admits that the cocktail is ‘more of a dessert than a drink’ but exclaims that it is ‘so so good’.

While it looks a little too sickly for some, several others have commented on the Instagram post to say they’ve tried the recipe and love it.

One person said: “Tried this before and loved it. Thank you for the idea 🐷👏🏻😋 xx”.

Another wrote: “this sounds like heaven!!!!”, while several others tagged friends and family members they thought would like the creation.

While the Test Kitchen team haven’t done any official recipe testing, Jessica Ransom thinks mixing a pink raspberry based gin such as Pinkster with a sparkling white grape drink such as Shloer White Grape, topping with a dash of tonic water and finishing with a cocktail cherry or two, could be a lighter option that gives a nod to the classic Percy Pig flavours.

