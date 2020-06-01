How to make M&S Percy Pig Crispy Bars – with just five ingredients!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Percy Pig crispy bars are the sweet treat any Percy Pig fan needs to try immediately – and you only need five ingredients.

If you’re the kind of person that can’t leave an M&S store without picking up a pack of Percy Pigs, there’s a new recipe in town that you need to try.

Percy Pigs, which were first launched in Marks in Spencer in 1992, have a huge fan base so it’s no surprise that new recipes are constantly popping up which showcase the sweet and emphasise the core flavours of grape and raspberry.

We’ve seen the Pigtini, a sweet cocktail that combines strawberries, ice cream, Percy Pig sauce and Tequilla Rose.

Now, M&S food product developer, Natalie Tate has created Percy Pig crispy bars.

The popped-rice-based treat has just five core ingredients and takes around 15 minutes to prepare.

How to make Percy Pig Crispy Bars

Percy Pig Crispy Bar Ingredients

40g butter (unsalted)

250g M&S mini marshmallows

125g M&S Percy Pig dessert sauce

100g Rice Krispies or equivalent rice pop cereal

170g bag M&S Percy Pigs, chopped/torn into small pieces

Percy Pig Crispy Bar Method

Line a large square baking tin with greaseproof paper. Melt the butter over a low heat in a large saucepan, stirring until completely melted. Add into the saucepan 200g mini marshmallows, keep 50g in reserved to decorate, then add the 125g of Percy Pig Dessert Sauce. Stir carefully until all completely melted. Take off the heat. Stir in the Rice Krispies until completely covered in the marshmallow mixture. Add in 125g of the torn-up Percy Pigs and stir gently. Carefully press into the baking tin until flat and even. Top with the remaining 50g mini marshmallows and 45g Percy Pig sweets, lightly pressing into the mixture. Chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours, ideally overnight. Carefully slice into bars with a sharp knife.

When the team posted the recipe on social media it attracted a lot of attention.

The post quickly gained more than 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments with one person writing: “Love these! Will be a great little food tech lesson for my little boy. Thank you 💕”.

Lots more people tagged friends and loved ones and made plans to make them as soon as they could pick up the ingredients.

