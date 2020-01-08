‘Heaven in a bottle!’ Marks & Spencer delights fans with new Percy Pig treat

If you’re anything like us, you won’t be able to walk into Marks & Spencer without treating yourself to a bag of Percy Pig sweets.

Over the years we’ve seen all sorts of Percy Pig related goodness, including Percy and Pals, Percy gets Spooky, and most recently the Percy Pig advent calendar over the festive period.

But now the iconic Percy taste is available in a sauce for the first time ever, and it’s sure to pimp your pancakes this Shrove Tuesday.

But why stop there? We’re sure the sauce would go great with other sweet treats too, like cake or ice cream. You could even try our Pig cake pops recipe in honour of Percy!

The new dessert sauce is said to taste like raspberry, strawberry, cherry and grape, mimicking the classic Percy Pig taste we know and love. We’re hungry already…

M&S’ Groceries Product Developer said of the sauce, “The nations favourite pig just got saucy and this Percy Pig Dessert Sauce is absolutely delicious! Brighten up your January with an extra drop of pink and ‘Percify’ any dessert.”

If you want to try Percy Pig dessert sauce, you’ll find it in-store at M&S for £2 a bottle. You could even pick up a bag of the sweets while you’re there, it would be rude not to.

The new sauce was shared to Kev’s Snack Reviews Instagram account, racking up almost 2,000 likes from foodies keen to try it out.

Many shoppers were excited about the latest creation, tagging their friends to let them know about the latest Percy Pig creation.

One wrote, ‘we need another M&S trip I think!! 🐷😍’

Another joked, ‘why are m&s taking all of my money?’

And a third exclaimed, ‘Heaven in a bottle!!! 🐷🐷’

Recently, Percy went vegetarian, and the sauce is also suitable for veggie foodies, as it contains no gelatine.

Will you be trying the new Percy Pig sauce? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!