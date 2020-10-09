We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has launched a very on-brand revamp of a classic Christmas treat.

The iconic high street retailer has left fans of its famous Percy Pig sweets in awe – releasing Percy Pig mince pies ready for Christmas.

Percy Pig sweets are one of the nation’s most adored M&S products and there’s so many ways to enjoy them – whether it’s in a cocktail, a drool-worthy tray bake or drizzled onto pancakes in syrup form.

The Percymas Pies aren’t your usual, beige coloured festive pies either. They’re covered in a thick layer of bright pink fondant icing, topped off with Percy Pig himself.

And guess what? They’re suitable for vegetarians too!

They’re already on the shelves in M&S stores and are described as “pastry with a fruit filling, Percy Pig flavour sponge and pink fondant icing, topped with a Percy Pig sweet”.

That’s a lot of Percy – and of course the news of the sweet treat has left fans of the candy pig overjoyed.

‘I got some of these not tried them yet but they look amazing,’ wrote one keen customer.

‘I feel like M&S might make your year,’ another told her Percy-loving pal.

‘These are my kind of mince pies,’ added a third.

Meanwhile, snack reviewing Instagram account New Foods UK has already shared a verdict with the world, revealing the little tarts taste JUST like Percy Pig sweets.

‘New! Percy Pig Percymas Pies now available at M&S! 🐷 These actually taste just like a Percy Pig Sweet! Very strong in taste but really enjoyed them! 🐽😀,’ a post read, leaving commenters thrilled.

M&S are known for regularly releasing Percy themed products and they always go down a treat.

A whopping 1KG jar of Percy Pigs recently went on sale and, naturally, all of Percy’s loyal fan based wanted to get their hands on it.

Luckily, the weighty jar embossed with Percy’s face is now available to order online – which means you don’t even have to leave your house to treat yourself (or a loved one) to a kilogram of Percy Pigs.