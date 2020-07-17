You can buy a personalised portable BBQ kit just in time for the heatwave

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With summer in full swing, you might be tempted to go outside and enjoy some tasty BBQ food. And there's the perfect way to cook your own food wherever you are.



If you want to impress your friends during your next park visit, why not treat yourself to a personalised portable BBQ kit?

Not only is it a grill, it’s also a cooler for your food and drink to ensure that everything is in perfect quality for your picnic.

It can house everything you need, from meats and bread to condiments, to cans of soft drinks or something stronger if you fancy it.

Better yet, you can personalise this nifty kit which makes it an ideal gift if you know someone who’d love a portable BBQ. Let’s face it, who wouldn’t?

The BBQ kit is available via GiftsOnline4U and costs £89.99.

The product description reads, ‘This personalised BBQ Cooler bag with Metal BBQ inside is perfect for a family cookout! Remind everyone who the chief of the BBQ is with your very own personalisation on the front of the bag!

‘Inside the cooler bag is a metal BBQ suitable for cooking all the family favourites.’

If you do want to personalise it, you’ve got 3 lines and 39 characters to play with.

There are other portable BBQs on the market too, such as Amazon’s Valiant Nomad Folding Portable Picnic Barbecue.

It’s an Amazon’s Choice product and costs £49.98 with free delivery.

According to the description, its ‘compact foldaway design’ makes it easy to carry, and it’s ‘perfect for days out, picnics at the park or grilling on the beach’.

Will you be picking up a portable BBQ? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!