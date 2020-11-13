We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pigs in blankets have long been firm favourites on Christmas tables across the UK.

Delicious tiny sausages wrapped in bacon – we can hardly get enough of them. And now a new launch might just have made all of our Christmases at once.

Cheesecake company Pleesecakes have created something we didn’t know we needed this Christmas and now we can’t stop thinking about – a pigs in blankets cheesecake.

Known as ‘The Notorious P.I.B’ this delicious-sounding cheesecake has a base of crumbly cheddar, oatmeal and thyme in place of the customary sweet biscuit base. Then the savoury cheesecake filling is loaded with yet more fragrant thyme, as well as sage and the all-important and traditional pigs in blankets.

And if that wasn’t enough excitement, they then top the finished cheesecake with a classic accompaniment for cheese – sweet, caramelised onion chutney. A generous helping of the pigs in blankets and a few sprigs of fresh thyme and rosemary are then added as a final touch.

The Notorious P.I.B is priced at £36 and serves 10-12 people. It’s perfect for your family to enjoy this festive season.

Pleesecakes has explained to Tyla that, “Pigs in blankets are everyone’s favourite festive snack and the ultimate Christmas dinner side… but how about as a topping on a cheesecake?”

They suggest that this new creation will bring “additional ‘wow’ to your Christmas table”. The company also believe that these delicious cheesecakes will make “a great alternative to the standard post-dinner cheeseboard.”

Posting on Instagram, the company also acknowledged that this new flavour might be ‘controversial’. However they added that ‘coming from the cheesecake experts, this is a SERIOUS bit of cheesecake’.

It’s certainly that. And for those who want to try out something a little different to a standard cheeseboard this festive season, this is sure to be a showstopper.

What other festive flavours do Pleesecakes make?

If you’re still not quite convinced by the idea of a savoury cheesecake, no matter how festive, Pleesecakes have got you covered.

The company is also offering a festive exclusives, such as their Winter Wonderland Overload cheesecake. This is topped with mince pies, candy canes and eight different types of chocolate.

And if that still doesn’t draw you in – their Mini Left Out for Santa mince pie cheesecakes might. Topped with caramel sauce, fudge pieces and sugar balls these are perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

Where can I buy a Pigs in Blanket cheesecake?

Customers can view the full Pleesecakes ranges on their website. Simply enter your postcode before browsing to let them know where you are and scroll away.

The company only delivers to specific areas of the UK. But you can also collect your cheesecake from their Surrey HQ.

Their Build Your Own At Home kit is also a fabulous alternative and great fun for all the family.