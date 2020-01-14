If you can’t get enough of your favourite Quality Street chocolate, John Lewis is selling bags filled to the brim with the one you love the most.

If you’re a picky Quality Street fan, and would rather indulge in your absolute favourite above all the others, John Lewis is here to make your dreams come true.

Shoppers can now pick up 1.2kg bags of individual Quality Street sweets, and you can choose whichever what you want. Are you a Green Triangle person, or do you prefer Strawberry Delights? Either way you can enjoy a bag full of your favourite.

For Christmas 2019, John Lewis offered customers the chance to create a personalised tub featuring your favourite flavour, or your loved one’s favourite flavour if it was a gift!

And their latest offer is carried over from this pick’n’mix deal, as they’re trying to shift additional stock following the Christmas period.

So you can grab a bag of your favourites for just £5, instead of £15 for the personalised tins. We can definitely get behind that saving!

Taking to Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, user Lisa Truett uploaded two bags of her favourites and added, ‘Hey anyone love quality street – John Lewis are selling 1.2kg bags of single flavour for £5 in store 🙂 *use by date of 30/04/20’

Fellow shoppers were delighted with Lisa’s fans, with many of them taking to the comments to share their excitement.

One wrote, ‘get to John Lewis and get me all the green triangles!!!!’

Another added, ‘I neeeeeeeeed strawberry or orange ❤️’

A third hopeful shopper wrote, ‘Strawberry creams if anyone going knows me, get me a bag please’

Even better, the chocolates don’t expire until April this year, so you’ve got plenty of time to chow down on them. You could even stock up in time for spring if you want an alternative to Easter eggs.

There’s one downside though, this offer is only available in seventeen stores across the UK, as they’re the same ones who offered the original promotion. These include Cardiff, Cambridge, Bluewater, Oxford, Liverpool, Kingston, Milton Keynes, Nottingham and Newcastle. Head down to your local store to see if they’re offering the promotion!

