The Queen’s former chef shares his fool proof Yorkshire pudding recipe

Jeff Baker's tips and tricks for getting the perfect pud every time.

The first Sunday of February is officially Yorkshire Pudding Day, and what better way to celebrate than a lovely roast with a dreamy fluffy Yorkshire pud!

Yorkshire pudding can be notoriously tricky to get right, we’ve seen some epic pudding fails in our time.

No need to worry becuase we can trust Jeff Baker to show us how. Jeff gained Leed’s first ever Michelin star, he has previously cooked for the Queen, and is now executive development chef at North Yorkshire-based online butcher Farmison & Co.

1. Use the freshest eggs possible

To test how fresh your eggs are put one at a time into a bowl full of water. If the egg sinks to the bottom they are fresh. If it stands up it’s a little older and if it floats it might even be passed it.

2. The batter must be smooth

Use a stick blender or whisk to mix the ingredients until smooth. Incorporate the flour a little at a time so the batter doesn’t go lumpy. Jeff pours the mixture through a sieve to ensure there are no lumps whatsoever.

3. Use very hot fat

Jeff explains that using hot fat is an essential if you want your Yorkshire puddings to be the ideal shape and texture. “The trick to creating a perfectly risen pud that is still crispy around the edges and soft in the middle is to ensure the fat is practically smoking before putting the batter in the trays.” In his recipe Jeff uses duck of goose fat although beef dripping would also work or for vegetarian puddings use vegetable oil.

4. Finally pair your pudding with the meat they deserve

“There is no better accompaniment to an incredible Topside or Sirloin Beef joint than the traditional Yorkshire pudding”, explains Jeff. And we agree, these will be the star of your Sunday roast.

Here’s Jeff’s recipe for perfect Yorkshire puddings:

3 fresh hen eggs

275ml semi-skimmed milk

200g good quality plain flour

Duck or Goose Fat

The Method

1. Make the batter just before you’re about to bake the puddings by blending all the ingredients together, except the fat, until smooth.

2. Next, place the baking tray in a hot oven at 200c with a little goose fat in each mould.

3. When the fat is nearly smoking, carefully pour the batter into the moulds through a sieve, to about 3/4 full and bake for 16 to 20 minutes to your preferred level of crispiness.

4. Remove from the oven and serve.

Let us know how yours turn out, head over to our Facebook page to join the conversation.