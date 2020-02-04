This weekly breakfast habit could ‘trigger a heart attack’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s plenty of tasty treats to enjoy in the morning.

A popular breakfast meal is a bacon or sausage sandwich, with many people opting to have this as their first meal of the day. But unfortunately, research suggests eating red meat regularly could ‘trigger a heart attack or stroke’.

Researchers from Northwestern University studied 29.682 people over 30 years, and discovered that those who regularly ate processed or red meat were more likely to have an early death.

In addition to this, those who ate two servings of red meat, processed meat or poultry a week had a three to seven per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

Consuming two servings of red meat or processed meat per week (not poultry or fish) was linked to a three per cent higher risk of all causes of death.

Discussing the findings, senior study author Norrina Allen said, “It’s a small difference, but it’s worth trying to reduce red meat and processed meat like pepperoni, bologna and deli meats. Red meat consumption also is consistently linked to other health problems like cancer.”

According to the World Health Organisation, heart disease and stroke are the world’s biggest killers. In 2016, they caused more than 15 million deaths globally.

Echoing Allen’s comments, lead study author Victor Zhong said, “Our study shows the link to cardiovascular disease and mortality was robust.”

He added, “Modifying intake of these animal protein foods may be an important strategy to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death at a population level.”

Earlier this year, new findings revealed that some supermarket bacon contains as much salt as eight packets of crisps. 171 types of bacon were reviewed to determine salt content.

That doesn’t mean you have to completely give up your bacon though, as they also sugget that bacon with less salt per 100g isn’t as harmful for your health – like Co-op’s 8 Reduced Fat Unsmoked Bacon Medallions that comes in at only 1.45g per 100g, compared to others with more than 4g per 100g.

So it’s all about making informed choices!

Will these findings make you change your weekend breakfasts? Head over to our Facebook page and let us know!