It might be way too early to start thinking about buying your Easter eggs, but Iceland’s new offering might be too good to resist.

Last year, the Reese’s Easter egg flew off the shelves, where it retailed for £7.49. And it wasn’t long before the Easter eggs sold out completely across the country.

So if its return isn’t exciting enough, the egg is now just £4 for 2020, making it £3 less than last year’s RRP. Tasty chocolate and more money in our pocket? Sounds good to us. If you need tempting even more, the delicious Reese’s egg features ¼ inch thick milk chocolate, and is filled with Reese’s peanut butter. Yum!

The only downside is that you only get half an egg for the £4price, but you could always buy two if you wanted a full one. We’re not judging…

For those of you who shop online, the Reese’s Pieces Easter egg is available on the Iceland website now, so you can get it delivered right to your front door if you want.

Last year, a photo of the tasty treat was shared by American candy company Randalls, and customers went wild for it.

Iceland has a minimum spend of £25 for home deliveries, and free delivery is only eligible if you spent over £35 on your online shop. So it’s the perfect excuse to stock up on even more goodies whilst you’re there.

It seems that Iceland is the only retailer selling the Reese’s Easter eggs, but it’s not yet known if it’s available in-store or if it’s an online exclusive product. So we reckon it’s a good idea to keep your eyes peeled the next time you’re in the shop!

Reese’s Pieces is a very popular treat, and if you’d like to go all-out this Easter (or any time really), our Reese’s Pieces chocolate peanut butter cake could be the perfect recipe for you. Or you could even have a go at making your own homemade peanut butter cups.

So whether you’re counting down the days until Easter, or you just adore peanut butter, now’s the perfect time to get your hands on the Reese’s Easter egg.

Will you be grabbing one for yourself or someone you love?