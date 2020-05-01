Royal pastry chef shares Queen’s birthday cupcake recipe

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Who doesn’t love a cupcake? They’re as delicious as they are charming, and no one will judge you for eating the entire thing!

Whether you like to pile them high with a mountain of frosting, or decorate them with the most intricate details, we just can’t get enough of cupcakes. And now is your chance to make a cupcake fit for a Queen – literally!

In celebration of the Queens 94th birthday last week, The Royal Pastry Chefs at Buckingham Palace have shared a recipe via The Royal Family Facebook page.

The post read: ‘Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen’s birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs.

‘If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #royalbakes? Remember to share your creations with us!’

As well as cupcakes, a former chef to The Queen recently shared a recipe for the perfect scones – who knows, maybe we’ll have an entire Royal Afternoon Tea before long. Fingers crossed!!

Chocolate Cupcakes

Makes 15

For the cake:

15g vinegar

300ml milk

50ml vegetable oil

60g butter (melted and cool)

2 eggs

5ml of vanilla essence

250g of self-raising flour

75 of cocoa powder

300g caster sugar

10g bicarbonate of soda

100g white chocolate chips

For the buttercream:

90g 70% dark chocolate

100g butter

125g icing sugar

You will need:

Cupcake cases