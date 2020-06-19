This is the safest supermarket to shop at in the UK

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the coronavirus lockdown now into its third month, most of us haven’t been out anywhere in a while.

The lockdown has meant that most of us have had to remain at home unless, of course, we were going out to buy medicines or groceries.

One thing we all need, whether we’re in the middle of a pandemic or not, is groceries.

And with grocery-delivery slots being near-impossible to get hold of at the moment, we’ve all still had to make our way to the supermarkets to get hold of our essentials.

But our go-to supermarkets that we’ve all been frequenting throughout our lives, now look like a totally different landscape since social distancing measures have been introduced.

And with COVID-19 still out there we all want to make sure that we’re being as careful as we possibly can to keep ourselves and loved ones, as well as other people who we encounter while we’re out and about, safe from the virus.

So regulars at one particular grocery store will be happy to know that it came out top when it came to safety.

Research commissioned by The Grocer found that supermarket Asda ‘led the pack’ when it came to effective safety measures.

The research looked at more than 500 supermarkets, including Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl across the country, assessing safety measures including how well one-way systems had been put into place, the visibility of signage, social distancing at tills, the use of checkout screens and the availability of hand sanitiser and the measures surrounding disinfectant.

After assessing all of these measures, Asda scored an average of 82 per cent, more than any of the other supermarkets that were included in the investigation.

“We are pleased to have been recognised as the safest supermarket during what has been a challenging period for retailers and for our customers,” said Asda’s Chief Operating Officer, Anthony Hemmerdinger.

“I am proud of the fantastic work that thousands of colleagues have done to ensure our stores are both safe for our customers to shop in and for our colleagues to work in and I would also like to thank our customers for their understanding in embracing this new way of shopping.”

