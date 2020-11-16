We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Three major supermarkets have been forced to issue an urgent recall on popular products after concerns were raised about salmonella, listeria and mould.

The Food Standards Agency has issued a list of the potentially dangerous products, including baby food, cheese and even Guinness Beer. Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Aldi have each sold specific batches of the named products. This high profile recall saw Guinness’ latest product removed from the supermarket shelves soon after its recent launch.

Whilst some products are often recalled due to incorrect labelling this is not the case here. All products on this new list have been recalled with a more general “food alert” warning.

What products are being recalled?

Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels

Sainsbury’s is recalling frozen Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels as salmonella has been found in some of the products in this batch.

The 300g packs with the best before date September 8, 2021 and batch code 2653152 are affected by this recall.

The FSA says: “Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.”

Guinness 0.0%

Diageo Great Britain has taken the “precautionary step” of recalling the non-alcoholic Guinness Draught 0.0%. This is due to the possible presence of mould in the products. It affects drinks in six-can packs of 440ml with the best before dates of August 9, 2021, August 17, 2021 and August 24, 2021.

The FSA has said that whilst mould “does not usually cause food poisoning”, they would “advise against consuming visibly mouldy foods”. This is because the presence of mould could make the food unsafe.

Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal

Nutricia is recalling Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ months because it may contain small pieces of blue plastic. This affects 200g packets with a best before date of July 7, 2021.

Bettinehoeve Goat Cheese

Bettinehoeve has taken the reportedly “precautionary step” of recalling Bettine Ripened Goat Cheese, Bettine Blanc Ripened Goat Cheese, Bettine BIO Blanc Ripened Goat Cheese and Mediterani Goat Cheese Log.

They have done so because the products might contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The FSA says, “The products listed above might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”

Potter’s Herbals Malt extract with Cod Liver Oil

Soho Florids UK Ltd is recalling Potter’s Herbals Malt extract with Cod Liver Oil as it may contain mould.

The products affected are the 650g packs with the best before date January 31, 2023 and batch codes 3M01134, 3M01136, 3M01137.

The FSA says, “This product may contain mould, which makes it unsafe to consume.

Lidl Cheddar

Lidl GB is recalling Simply Mature White Cheddar. It may contain pieces of plastic which makes this product unsafe to eat. This affects 900g packs with the best before date December 26, 2020.

The FSA says, “This product may contain pieces of plastic which makes the product unsafe to eat.

Aldi eggs

Sold only in Aldi stores in England, these products all have the batch code 3UK15270. The recall includes:

Merevale Large British Eggs

From November 7, 2020 up to and including December 1, 2020

Everyday Essentials Eggs

From November 7, 2020 up to and including December 1, 2020

Aldi breaded chicken

Aldi has now extended its recall of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken. This recall now includes all batches and all best before dates, because the products may contain salmonella.

The FSA has stated for each of these that they should not be consumed. They say, “Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”