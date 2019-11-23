Sainsbury’s have teamed up with Lindt to bring Lindor Pick & Mix into 72 lucky stores.

Chocolate lovers are invited to choose one of three box sizes and pack it with their own favourite selection of Lindor chocolates.

The pop up Lindor Pick & Mix stands will arrive in shops on December 2nd – giving you plenty of time to make up a box of favourites for a loved one as unique Christmas presents.

All of the classics will be on offer, as well as a few more unusual flavours including, strawberry and cream, mint and stracciatella truffles, which Lindt describes as combining: ‘creamy white chocolate shells with slivers of cocoa’. Sounds heavenly!

The boxes are priced at £3 for 8, £5 for 14 or the largest is £10 for 28 truffles.

Although most of the kiosks are not launching until December, shoppers have already spotted the Lindor Pick & Mix their local Sainsbury’s stores as five shops have been trialling them.

They do come in a little more expensive than buying a regular off the shelf box, but the benefit is that you can customise this box to contain all your faves!

If you really want to splash out, or simply but can’t decide which flavoured truffles to choose, Lindt have also recently launched a new Lindor Gift Box containing a blissful assortment of Lindor Milk, White, Dark, Caramel and Pistachio Truffles. This is available in Tesco stores and online at lindt.co.uk, and costs £15.00

We love the novelty of a Lindor Pick & Mix but we’re still partial to a novelty giant Lindt ball.

The Lindor Maxi Ball (pictured below) costs £14.99 and contains a whopping 44 original milk chocolate truffles. This treat was a massive hit with chocolate fans last year, and will be returning to shops very soon.

If you absolutely can’t wait to get your hands on a Lindor Pick & Mix, you can choose a selection on the Lindt website, where you’ll find an even wider selection of options available.