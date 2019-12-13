Sainsbury’s is expanding its offering of plant-based items by launching a new vegan range called Plant Pioneers – just in time for Veganuary!

Following a vegan diet is a steadily growing trend with advocates saying it’s better for the environment, healthier and more ethical.

Whether you are part of the third of Brits reducing their meat consumption, a full time vegan or just planning on trying it for Veganuary, Sainsbury’s are making it easier than ever by launching an exciting 31 new items.

The new items will be stocked across the supermarket in the fresh, grocery and frozen isles and includes products such as Banana Blossom, which is traditionally used in South East Asian and Indian cuisine and has a similar flaky texture to fish.

Also in the range are a Peking No Duck and No Lamb Shawarma, which are made from Jackfruit.

Jackfruit has a consistency similar to pulled pork and is packed with protein. Sainsbury’s first introduced jackfruit into their product range in 2018 but they are ramping it up with new fun flavours with Mexican style and Sweet and Smoky BBQ Jackfruit.

Read more: Try our recipe for pulled jackfruit pancakes



A small selection of the Plant Pioneers range is currently available via the Sainsbury’s online shop but the full range will launch 1 January.

Veganuray launched in 2014 and since then participation has more than doubled each year.

If you’ve never tried it before, the idea is that you try living a vegan lifestyle for the month of January. You can sign up via their website for a vegan starter kit if you’re in need of some tips and inspiration!

As they say, if you can’t beat them, join them and it’s easy now with all these wonderful new products on the market.

Will you be giving Veganuary a go? Maybe you’re already vegan and have some tips you’d like to share? Head over to our Facebook page to join the conversation!