Lindor have released a new truffle flavour – and it’s a dreamy combination

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We can’t believe it hasn’t been done before

If you are a Lindor ball fan then we have very exciting news: Lindt has launched a brand new salted caramel filled ball.

The new truffles consist of the iconic velvety smooth Lindt milk chocolate shell, filled with a salted melting caramel. They sound divine!

If like us you can’t wait to try them you can purchase the Lindor Salted Caramel balls from Tesco and Morrison’s as well as online from the Lindt website and Amazon. 200g cost £4.99.

Lindt launched the balls with a competition on the lindtuk social media accounts. Fans commented on the post on instagram to express their excitement about the new version.

One fan commented “I can’t wait to try this”.

While others who had already purchased a box expressed their delight. lauras_foodlife commented “The best salted caramel chocolate I’ve tasted … and I’ve had loads”.

Another user exclaimed “Got a box of these last weekend in Tesco Extra – delicious and all gone”

The new salted caramel Lindor balls are wrapped in vibrant turquoise wrappers. This lovely bright colour sets them apart from the others flavours.

A box would make the ideal gift for a chocolate lover, if you can bear to part with them that is! Or you could save them for yourself and enjoy a ‘LINDOR moment’ on a special occasion. Because of their spherical shape Lindor balls are great for decorating bakes or to pep up an ice-cream sundae!

We spotted this baker on Twitter with a similar idea. They used the new Lindor salted caramel balls to decorate blueberry and chocolate chip muffins.

Would you choose salted caramel, or are you a stickler for the classic truffle wrapped in red? Head over to our Facebook page to join the conversation.