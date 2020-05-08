You can make scones in a slow cooker using just 3-ingredients!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea, especially when slathered in jam and clotted cream.

The humble scone is a staple on any afternoon tea menu. Plain or studded with dried fruit; they’re a British institution. These moreish little fancies have even divide counties; arguing their origin and even how one should eat them.

Every pastry chef and home cook alike has a go-to recipe in their repertoire, but however simple yours might be; they just got a whole lot simpler…

A recipe was shared on Facebook page: Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips boasting that you can make light and fluffy scones with just 3 ingredients: cream, lemonade and self raising flour.

The recipe is definitely a simplified version of a classic scone, where flour, baking powder and sugar is rubbed with cubes of cold butter and then blended into a dough by adding eggs and milk (or buttermilk).

It seems like people are eager to give these easy-peasy scones a go, although some followers are questioning the cooking method. One follower wrote: “Hmm sorry but it seems pointless when they take literally 15-18mins to cook in the oven!”

A response to this was soon added, saying: “But it doesn’t heat up the house in the summer and takes less power than an electric oven!!”

Others championed this long and unusual way of baking, by saying it was fantastic, and that slow cookers are great if your oven is on the blink, or you simply don’t have one.

If you fancy giving these a shot, try the posted recipe below:

How to make lemonade scones

Soooo fluffy and light, it’s amazing.

You will need:

1 cup (250ml) pouring cream

1 cup (250ml) lemonade

3 cups (450g) self raising flour

Method: